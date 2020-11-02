Last-day voters head to Fredericksburg-area polls, but thousands have already cast ballots

For those who prefer traditional voting at the polls on Election Day, your big day is finally here.
For thousands who have already voted in Fredericksburg region, the wait to find out who won may take longer than usual.
Even the weather is willing to cooperate with those who still haven’t cast a vote, as the forecast for Tuesday calls for partly cloudy skies warming into the low 60s. Those last-minute voters have from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday to get into a poll line.
Besides the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, this year’s Virginia ballot features the U.S. Senate between incumbent Democrat Mark Warner and GOP challenger Daniel Gad, along with congressional races and two proposed state constitutional amendments.
In the 1st Congressional District—that includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, Westmoreland, and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties—incumbent Republican Rob Wittman is being challenged by Democrat Qasim Rashid.
In the 7th District—that includes parts of Spotsylvania and all of Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottaway, Amelia and Powhatan counties, plus portions of Chesterfield and Henrico counties—incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is being challenged by Republican Nick Freitas.
Besides those matchups, voters will also be asked to vote yes or no on two state constitutional amendments: One sets up a bipartisan commission to draw future election districts and the other provides tax relief for disabled American veterans.
With Election Day actually here, a big question that remains is how many interested voters are left?
With the coronavirus pandemic rumbling across the country, record numbers of people have already voted either by mail-in ballots, or by early in-person voting at local polling stations. The U.S. Elections Project projects that around 100 million early votes have been cast nationwide.
As of Monday afternoon 54 percent of registered voters in King George and Spotsylvania had cast ballots, followed by 47 percent in Fredericksburg, 46 percent in Stafford and 39 percent in Caroline.
With mail-in ballots accepted through noon Friday in Virginia, to be counted, ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3. State election officials have given regional registrars until next Tuesday, a full week after the election, to complete their final canvasses.
That means winners in close elections may not be known until the end of the week or first of next week.
“It’s going to depend how close it is,” Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said. “If it’s within a couple percentage points, you’re not going to know [Tuesday night]. If one of the candidates is way ahead, it’s likely that candidate will win, but if it’s close, you’re just not going to know.”
