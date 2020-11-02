Last-day voters head to Fredericksburg-area polls, but thousands have already cast ballots

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides those matchups, voters will also be asked to vote yes or no on two state constitutional amendments: One sets up a bipartisan commission to draw future election districts and the other provides tax relief for disabled American veterans.

With Election Day actually here, a big question that remains is how many interested voters are left?

With the coronavirus pandemic rumbling across the country, record numbers of people have already voted either by mail-in ballots, or by early in-person voting at local polling stations. The U.S. Elections Project projects that around 100 million early votes have been cast nationwide.

As of Monday afternoon 54 percent of registered voters in King George and Spotsylvania had cast ballots, followed by 47 percent in Fredericksburg, 46 percent in Stafford and 39 percent in Caroline.

With mail-in ballots accepted through noon Friday in Virginia, to be counted, ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3. State election officials have given regional registrars until next Tuesday, a full week after the election, to complete their final canvasses.

That means winners in close elections may not be known until the end of the week or first of next week.

“It’s going to depend how close it is,” Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said. “If it’s within a couple percentage points, you’re not going to know [Tuesday night]. If one of the candidates is way ahead, it’s likely that candidate will win, but if it’s close, you’re just not going to know.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.