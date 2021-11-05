Late-arriving votes seal Duffy's victory in Fredericksburg council race

With all votes counted, Ward 3 incumbent Tim Duffy is set to return for another four years on Fredericksburg City Council.

The principal of James Monroe High School held off challenger Rene Rodriguez by 27 votes to maintain his seat. Duffy was ahead by 30 votes after Tuesday night, but law requires that mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive by noon the following Friday be counted.

Nine more votes came in by Friday: six for Rodriguez, three for Duffy, making the final tally 982–955 in favor of Duffy. Results are not official until the Nov. 15 canvass.

Duffy joins fellow incumbents Jason Graham of Ward 1 and Chuck Frye Jr. in Ward 4 and first-termer Jon Gerlach in Ward 2 as winners in Tuesday’s council elections.

“I’m very pleased to be able to serve Ward 3,” Duffy said. “I’m grateful for everyone who participated in this election, not just my opponent, but everybody who ran and supported their candidate. I’m humbled and honored to carry on.”

Rodriguez, the former chairman of the city’s electoral board, has accepted the outcome. He called Duffy to congratulate him.

“I look forward to continuing working with him in the community,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just thankful for the support that I received. I look at it as there is a lot of work to continue to be done. I will continue to ask the tough questions and try to make Fredericksburg the best Fredericksburg it can be.”

