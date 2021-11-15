Latest plan for Dahlgren fire station goes up in smoke

Plus, the station was built primarily to house equipment, not to be a 24/7 operation, officials said in 2016. But as King George shifted to more of a paid workforce, rescue and fire attendants started staying in the station overnight to provide round-the-clock coverage.

After Moody announced the station status, County Administrator Chris Miller said King George will search for some sort of consultant to help the fire chief.

“If there’s some other alternatives out there, by all means, let’s start considering that opportunity,” Miller said. “Chief has done a great job. I can’t imagine the level of patience he’s had dealing with this and the length of time he’s been dealing with this.”

King George wants a parcel that’s in the center of the Dahlgren District, Moody said, but away from the traffic of both Dahlgren Road and the busy Gateway Shopping Center, which includes Walmart. That area of U.S. 301 has been targeted for growth and officials fear the traffic would prove too difficult for firetrucks and other apparatus to pull out onto the highway and make a U-turn, if needed, to get to an emergency.