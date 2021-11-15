Latest plan for Dahlgren fire station goes up in smoke

After 13 years and 15 potential pieces of property, King George County officials hoped they finally found a spot on which to build a new Dahlgren fire station.
Chief David Moody of the King George Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services had spent almost two years negotiating with an area church for a 3-acre site in the proximity of U.S. 301. Things looked promising until members of the church, which did not want to be identified, recently voted to put the sale on hold indefinitely, Moody told the King George Board of Supervisors last week.
With that action, the latest chance to replace a fire and rescue station that’s old and outdated, in need of massive repairs and on the traffic-clogged artery of Dahlgren Road, went up in smoke.
“Dahlgren is a very challenging area to find a suitable location when you take in cost, transportation, wetlands,” Moody told the board. “It’s been quite a challenge.”
And it’s one that will continue.
County officials want to stay off State Route 206, where the existing station is, because of the traffic on Dahlgren Road. The station is on the same street that leads to Navy Support Facility Dahlgren, where about 11,000 people are employed.
Also at the end of Dahlgren Road is Potomac Elementary School. Ambulance drivers have described in the past how difficult it is to get out on the road when buses are picking up or delivering children or when base workers are heading to and from their jobs.
Plus, the station was built primarily to house equipment, not to be a 24/7 operation, officials said in 2016. But as King George shifted to more of a paid workforce, rescue and fire attendants started staying in the station overnight to provide round-the-clock coverage.
After Moody announced the station status, County Administrator Chris Miller said King George will search for some sort of consultant to help the fire chief.
“If there’s some other alternatives out there, by all means, let’s start considering that opportunity,” Miller said. “Chief has done a great job. I can’t imagine the level of patience he’s had dealing with this and the length of time he’s been dealing with this.”
King George wants a parcel that’s in the center of the Dahlgren District, Moody said, but away from the traffic of both Dahlgren Road and the busy Gateway Shopping Center, which includes Walmart. That area of U.S. 301 has been targeted for growth and officials fear the traffic would prove too difficult for firetrucks and other apparatus to pull out onto the highway and make a U-turn, if needed, to get to an emergency.
Four years ago, county officials focused on what they considered a perfect location: about 9 acres off nearby Windsor Drive, or State Route 218. But Al Reed, the farmer who owned the land, had given most of the property to his church, with the condition he be able to live there until he died. When the Board of Supervisors floated the idea of condemning the land to get the property—and the then 83-year-old Reed told his woeful tale of hardships he’d suffered as a Black farmer who faced discrimination when he moved there in the late 1970s—some King George residents were outraged. One speaker told supervisors they’d be committing “political suicide” if they condemned Reed’s property, and the county dropped the plan.
Moody said residents often ask why the fire department can’t enlarge or renovate the building they already own. Because of additional requirements in place that didn’t exist when the facility was built, in terms of wetlands, setbacks and road improvements, no additional work can be done, the fire chief said.
“We cannot change the footprint of that building, not by one square foot,” Moody said.
In fall 2016, the Board of Supervisors spent more than a half a million dollars for designs for two new fire stations—one in Dahlgren and an identical facility in the rural Shiloh District. The county owns property in Shiloh, where the school system has its bus garage, and plans to put the new station there, said Cathy Binder, Shiloh District supervisor.
But because of the new bridge being built over the Potomac River and the projected impact that will have on King George growth, county officials decided to build the new Dahlgren station first, then the one in the Shiloh District, Binder said.
Both stations would be 10,000 to 15,000 square feet with four drive-through bays and rooms for staff to eat and sleep, cook and exercise and do their laundry. Both also would be large enough for at least 21 career staffers—three shifts of seven people each—and about 20 volunteers, according to 2016 plans.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425