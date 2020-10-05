Latino man is Fredericksburg area's 78th virus fatality

Of the three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia on Monday, one was an elderly resident of Stafford County.

The man, whose age was listed as 80-plus, did not live in a long-term care facility. He was Latino, an ethnicity that’s been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus.

While Latinos make up 11 percent of the population in the Rappahannock Area Health District—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—they have been sickened at much higher rates.

In cases in which ethnicity is known, Latinos represent almost 34 percent of cases and 30 percent of hospitalizations in the local health district. They represent 11.5 percent of fatalities—the only statistic that’s closer to their population rate.

To date, there have been 78 deaths in the area. Two of every three have been whites, who make up 72 percent of the local population. Another 16 people who died were Black, nine were Latino and two were Asian or Pacific Islander, according to the Virginia Department of Health.