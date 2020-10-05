Latino man is Fredericksburg area's 78th virus fatality

Of the three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia on Monday, one was an elderly resident of Stafford County.
The man, whose age was listed as 80-plus, did not live in a long-term care facility. He was Latino, an ethnicity that’s been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus.
While Latinos make up 11 percent of the population in the Rappahannock Area Health District—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—they have been sickened at much higher rates.
In cases in which ethnicity is known, Latinos represent almost 34 percent of cases and 30 percent of hospitalizations in the local health district. They represent 11.5 percent of fatalities—the only statistic that’s closer to their population rate.
To date, there have been 78 deaths in the area. Two of every three have been whites, who make up 72 percent of the local population. Another 16 people who died were Black, nine were Latino and two were Asian or Pacific Islander, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a number of risk factors among Latinos in the United States, according to the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation. Across the nation, one in every five people can trace their heritage to the broad geography of Latin America, which stretches from Mexico and lower parts of North America, across Central America and South America.
Latinos are four times as likely to be hospitalized with the virus compared to white Americans, and Latinos account for more than 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in pregnant women, according to NIHCM Foundation studies.
Various factors put Latinos at higher risk for getting sick, including language barriers, which also may prohibit their ability to get health care; more multigenerational homes where older members may face higher risk of infections; and not seeking care because of their immigration status, according to health officials.
Virginia politicians have noted that more Latinos are considered essential workers and don’t have the option to telecommute as their white counterparts do. One of every four workers in food manufacturing, wholesale and the service industry are Latino, according to the NIHCM Foundation report.
Local health district officials have been reaching out to communities, particularly through testing events, said district spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. Online registration forms are available in Spanish and English, and flyers have been delivered to Latino neighborhoods to promote events.
“We are currently recruiting a COVID-19 outreach worker who speaks Spanish and knows the community well so that we can continue to grow these efforts,” she said.
Free testing is provided at the drive-thru clinics, where no prescription or health insurance is needed. Participants merely provide their name and contact information.
Testing is open to anyone age 16 and over at the following clinics:
- Every Wednesday in October, from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Blvd..
- Thursday, Oct. 8, 4-6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Road, Spotsylvania.
- Saturday, Oct. 17, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd., Fredericksburg.
- Saturday, Oct. 24, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen.
“We particularly encourage anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness to come and be tested,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting health director.
Results will be available within three days. For more information, contact the district’s call center at 540/899-4797.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
