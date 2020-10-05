 Skip to main content
Latino man is Fredericksburg area's 78th virus fatality
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officialsâ€™ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Of the three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia on Monday, one was an elderly resident of Stafford County.

The man, whose age was listed as 80-plus, did not live in a long-term care facility. He was Latino, an ethnicity that’s been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus.

While Latinos make up 11 percent of the population in the Rappahannock Area Health District—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—they have been sickened at much higher rates.

In cases in which ethnicity is known, Latinos represent almost 34 percent of cases and 30 percent of hospitalizations in the local health district. They represent 11.5 percent of fatalities—the only statistic that’s closer to their population rate.

To date, there have been 78 deaths in the area. Two of every three have been whites, who make up 72 percent of the local population. Another 16 people who died were Black, nine were Latino and two were Asian or Pacific Islander, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a number of risk factors among Latinos in the United States, according to the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation. Across the nation, one in every five people can trace their heritage to the broad geography of Latin America, which stretches from Mexico and lower parts of North America, across Central America and South America.

Latinos are four times as likely to be hospitalized with the virus compared to white Americans, and Latinos account for more than 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in pregnant women, according to NIHCM Foundation studies.

Various factors put Latinos at higher risk for getting sick, including language barriers, which also may prohibit their ability to get health care; more multigenerational homes where older members may face higher risk of infections; and not seeking care because of their immigration status, according to health officials.

Virginia politicians have noted that more Latinos are considered essential workers and don’t have the option to telecommute as their white counterparts do. One of every four workers in food manufacturing, wholesale and the service industry are Latino, according to the NIHCM Foundation report.

Local health district officials have been reaching out to communities, particularly through testing events, said district spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. Online registration forms are available in Spanish and English, and flyers have been delivered to Latino neighborhoods to promote events.

“We are currently recruiting a COVID-19 outreach worker who speaks Spanish and knows the community well so that we can continue to grow these efforts,” she said.

Free testing is provided at the drive-thru clinics, where no prescription or health insurance is needed. Participants merely provide their name and contact information.

Testing is open to anyone age 16 and over at the following clinics:

  • Every Wednesday in October, from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Blvd..
  • Thursday, Oct. 8, 4-6:30 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10411 Cooktown Road, Spotsylvania.
  • Saturday, Oct. 17, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd., Fredericksburg.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen.

“We particularly encourage anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness to come and be tested,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting health director.

Results will be available within three days. For more information, contact the district’s call center at 540/899-4797.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to record new daily cases at a slower rate than in early to mid-September. There were 14 new cases reported on Monday for a cumulative total of 5,423 cases. That included 2,191 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,072 in Stafford County; 553 in Fredericksburg; 370 in Caroline County; and 237 in King George County.

Several readers have asked how many of those who get sick recover. Locally, less than 1.5 percent of those with confirmed cases of the illness have died, which means 98.5 percent of those sickened recover—although the act of recovery may be quicker for some than others.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,226 cases in Culpeper County; 973 in Fauquier County; 347 in Orange County; and 278 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 687 new cases and three new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 152,557 cases and 3,276 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

