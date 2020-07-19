Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 109 EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. CDC RECOMMENDS THAT IF YOU NEED TO GO TO A COOLING CENTER, WEAR A CLOTH FACE COVERING. WHILE YOU ARE THERE, WASH YOUR HANDS WITH SOAP, OR USE HAND SANITIZER, OFTEN. FACE COVERS SHOULD NOT BE USED BY CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 2. THEY ALSO SHOULD NOT BE USED BY PEOPLE HAVING TROUBLE BREATHING, OR WHO ARE UNCONSCIOUS, INJURED, OR CAN'T REMOVE THE MASK THEMSELVES. &&