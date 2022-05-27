Lawsuit against Del. Durant dropped, but a new suit is filed

A Fredericksburg civil rights activist has dropped her lawsuit against a member of the House of Delegates, but a Stafford County man has filed a new lawsuit against the same official.

Taylor Johns accused Del. Tara Durant, R–Stafford, of malicious prosecution after a 2020 protest in Fredericksburg that received national attention.

Durant alleged that Johns and another teenager stopped her vehicle to impede traffic during a June 13, 2020, protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and Louisville, respectively.

Johns proved at a court hearing in October 2020 that she wasn’t present at the protest, but was at work in Spotsylvania County, and prosecutors dismissed the case. The second defendant who was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor based on Durant’s complaint was found not guilty.

Johns filed a $40,000 lawsuit against Durant alleging malicious prosecution and “tortious injury by an act or omission” and in March, a judge denied Durant’s attempt to have it dismissed.

But on Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Johns motioned the court to enter an Order of Nonsuit. Her motion was granted.

On May 20, Marc Stout of Stafford filed a $40,000 lawsuit against Durant for defamation and included details of the protest incident in his filing. Durant has yet to be served with the lawsuit and no court date has been set.

“On advice of my counsel, I’m not able to comment, unfortunately,” Durant said.

Stout said that Johns, who did not have a lawyer, was becoming mentally and emotionally overwhelmed by her case.

According to court records, Stout was attempting to serve as an adviser to Johns, but Durant’s former attorney argued that he would be practicing law without a license.

Stout wasn’t present at the protest. He said that his defamation claim stems from a confrontation with Durant at his home in Stafford in October of last year.

Durant declined to comment on if there was a confrontation, based on advice from her lawyer.

Stout alleges that Durant showed up to his home about 9 p.m. one evening with a campaign aide to confront him about YouTube videos he filmed during which he talked about the protest incident.

He claims that Durant identified herself by her full name and told her campaign aide that all of his videos are lies, he lies about everything and not to believe anything he says.

Stout noted that defamation is defined as a false statement made to a third party that causes damage to an individual’s or business’ reputation. Stout’s lawsuit states that the alleged comments made to the aide by Durant held him up to scorn and were calculated with the intent of discrediting him and harming his reputation.

Stout alleges that Durant identified Johns and the other accused protester based on photos from a different protest that were posted in an anti-Fredericksburg government Facebook group.

He alleges that Durant committed perjury on Feb. 28, when she made a sworn statement in the Johns case that she is not in possession or control of any pictures, videos or documents that were used to identify Johns. In the sworn statement, Durant said the photos were provided by the Fredericksburg Police Department and that the department still has them in its possession.

Stout, however, referred to investigator H.S. Worley’s arrest report that stated Durant “sent me two protest photographs via text that she found on Facebook with the listed unknown offenders in them.”

Worley wrote that he matched the photos Durant provided with others he compiled on Facebook from latter protest marches in Fredericksburg to identify Johns and the other accused individual.

Durant had accused the other individual of doing a “stripper dance” on the front bumper of Durant’s vehicle and said that Johns stood at the front of her vehicle with her body against the front bumper, stopping her from free passage.

Durant’s former attorney wrote in her defense that there were approximately 30 similarly aged protesters crammed onto the crosswalk and that it wasn’t unreasonable to mistake someone’s identity.

He said that Durant’s sworn statement accusing Johns was made “on memory of the scene” and was done in good faith without any ulterior motives.

Stout also made other claims in his YouTube videos regarding Durant’s behavior during the protest, which he said Durant disputed in their alleged confrontation.

“You can’t come to my house to defame me in front of this [aide] because the things I said were affecting your campaign,” Stout said. “Everything I was saying was verifiably accurate and true and she denies any of this ever happened in front of this guy.”

Durant’s 911 call during the protest was featured on FOX News and was touted by some as an example of city officials restricting police departments. The dispatcher informed Durant that the protests were approved by the city, police officers could only monitor, and that she should address concerns to City Hall.

Several months later, Durant announced plans to run for the 28th District House of Delegates seat. She defeated incumbent Democrat Joshua Cole in November. She launched a campaign earlier this year to run for the new Senate District 27 seat that includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

