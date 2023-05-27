Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A recent rezoning for a Caroline County development is facing a lawsuit from several groups and residents.

The complaint asking the court to void the rezoning approval for the Wilderness Crossing proposal was filed in Orange Circuit Court on Wednesday against the county and board of supervisors.

The plaintiffs include the American Battlefield Trust, Friends of Wilderness Battlefield, Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, Mark W. Nowacki and Cheryle M. Nowacki, and Robert J. Foster, a trustee of the Robert J. and Joanne S. Foster living trust.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the board “gave a blank check to undisclosed interests to intensely develop, over several decades, hundreds of acres of forested, undeveloped land adjacent to the Wilderness Battlefield, the location of a key Civil War engagement in 1864, for industrial, commercial and residential uses.”

The Piedmont Environmental Council issued a statement Friday supporting the lawsuit, saying it “believes this rezoning is deeply flawed and that this illegal decision by Orange County has far-reaching ramifications for the entire Va. Route 3 corridor, the Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Heritage Area, water quality for downstream communities, and Virginia’s electrical grid.”

“We commend and wholeheartedly support” the suit “and stand ready to share our expertise and provide assistance,” PEC President Chris Miller said in the statement. “The Board of Supervisors willfully disregarded the intent of the Comprehensive Plan and violated the county’s own zoning provisions and state law.”

The Wilderness Crossing proposal calls for development of more than 2,600 acres near the intersection of state routes 3 and 20 in Locust Grove, near the Spotsylvania County border.

Plans by developer KEG Associates III has a variety of uses, including up to 5,000 residential units and 732 acres of industrial use, according to a May 2 article by The Orange County Review.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the Wilderness Crossing rezoning at an April 25 meeting, during which 37 people spoke against the proposal. The speakers concerns revolved around water supply and increased traffic, the news report said.

The Orange County Review highlighted numerous issues opponents have with the project.

One problem involved a previous version of the proffer statement that restricted the footprint of potential data centers at the development to 5 million square feet. The proffer was removed as part of a revision that took place after the planning commission’s vote to recommend approval of the rezoning.

Several organizations, including the PEC, National Park Service and American Battlefield Trust, cited a lack of communication regarding the proposal.

And, in April, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the Orange board citing concerns about the project and claiming that the board had not been properly notified of either of the public hearings for the proposal.

The lawsuit alleges various problems with the development proposal and rezoning.

Among those issues, the lawsuit alleges the county refused to provide legally required disclosures and documents. The suit adds that there were “improper ‘conditions’” granted in the rezoning and “material changes” to proffers submitted on the day of the public hearing, including up to $24 million more in cash proffers and an “increase of the permitted square footage ‘of industrial data center and warehouse/distribution building space’” from 5 million to 30 million.

Developer representatives also provided certain board members materials “in an effort to persuade them to grant the Rezoning,” which were concealed from the county planning commission and the public, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that the Wilderness Crossing property abuts core areas of the Wilderness Battlefield, and includes 411 acres that are study areas for the battlefield, where “more than 160,000 Union and Confederate soldiers under the commands of Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant, U.S.A. (Commander-in-Chief of the Union Armies) and General Robert E. Lee, C.S.A. (Army of Northern Virginia), respectively, fought bitterly in early May 1864.”

The development also is expected to add more than 60,000 daily vehicle trips to roads used to reach the Wilderness and other battlefields.

The suit notes the impact the development would have over a nearly 40-year buildout, with “the erection of structures dwarfing the natural scene” on “land crisscrossed by streams and pocked by inactive gold mines.”

The proposal also failed to address the impact on water, sewer and electrical service in the rural area, according to the lawsuit, which adds that the rezoning “was granted on the back of a fatally deficient rezoning application, without adequate consideration of the effect on neighboring lands, localities, or the roads that unite them, without proper procedure, and over nigh unanimous opposition.”