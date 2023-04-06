Beginning Monday, there will be no daytime access to Lawyers Road, off of State Route 208, in Spotsylvania County for underground drainage pipe replacement.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release that Lawyers Road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Drivers looking to reach Lawyers Road can take a posted detour along Fenton Road.
The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, depending on the weather.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today