Lawyers suing Stafford over cemetery setback blast recent revision to ordinance

According to the AMAA lawyers, that group notified the county that the Islamic faith does not permit cemeteries to be co-located with a mosque, but the county stood firm in its refusal to treat the cemetery as a churchyard and that cemetery was never developed.

Lawyers for the AMAA argue, in part, that the new rule passed in 2016 not only exceeds state requirements, but was made arbitrarily, without any scientific analysis or study.

The revision in August from 900 feet to 656 feet was based on a study by Environmental Consulting Services that recommended cemeteries be established at “a more appropriate, scientifically-defensible setback distance.” The county paid the firm $35,000 for the study.

Rock Hill Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who lives across the road from the proposed cemetery, said last month that the 656-foot setback is necessary to “protect drinking water—nothing more, nothing less—based on the data we have.”

But attorneys for the AMAA allege the campaign to originally change the ordinance in 2016 was spearheaded by Vanuch herself, who was chairwoman of Stafford’s Planning Commission when the 900-foot setback was approved.