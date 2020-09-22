Lawyers suing Stafford over cemetery setback blast recent revision to ordinance

The U.S. Justice Department says a recent change to Stafford’s cemetery ordinance does not resolve the federal government’s lawsuit accusing the county of violating a Muslim group’s religious freedom rights.
The Justice Department and the All Muslim Association of America filed amendment complaints last week in their suit over the county’s handling of the association’s plan for a proposed new cemetery on Garrisonville Road.
The latest complaints follow a new zoning ordinance passed last month by Stafford supervisors that requires new cemeteries be at least 656 feet from private wells. That’s a reduction from the 900-foot limit the county imposed in 2016, but well above the 100-foot limit the state recommends.
“If anything, the [August] 2020 ordinance just highlighted the discriminatory nature of all of this,” said Melanie Yanez, special counsel with Milibank, the firm representing the AMAA, a Virginia-based organization that provides low-cost burial and funeral services to Muslims in the region. “Both the intended and actual effect of the ordinance is no different than what was intended in 2016. They both discriminatorily block the AMAA cemetery and substantially burden our religious exercise.”
Yanez called the 656 feet setback “unjustified, still 556 feet beyond what the Virginia Department of Health says is necessary.”
Stafford County officials declined to comment on the latest complaints lodged against the county and its supervisors.
The AMAA has operated a cemetery on Brooke Road in southern Stafford for more than 20 years, but that cemetery has reached capacity.
When the AMAA bought a 29-acre parcel for $800,000 in the 1500 block of Garrisonville Road for a new cemetery in 2015, the setback from private wells was 100 feet, a standard the Virginia Department of Health still recommends. According to the federal lawsuit filed against the county and its supervisors in June, the group made the purchase after inquiring and receiving confirmation from the county that the property was zoned for cemetery use by right.
Eighteen months after the AMAA purchased the land, Stafford officials adopted a 900-foot setback requirement. That change prevented the AMAA from using the 29 acres for a cemetery and prompted accusations of religious discrimination that led to a Department of Justice investigation and, ultimately, legal action.
The lawsuit claims the ordinance is “discriminatory, arbitrary, and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, the U.S. and the Virginia Constitutions, and Virginia’s Dillon Rule.”
Lawyers for the AMAA suggest the county’s actions were not without precedent. In August 2015, county officials foreclosed another Muslim group’s efforts to build a cemetery by subjecting it to a then-existing size requirement not applicable to churchyard cemeteries.
According to the AMAA lawyers, that group notified the county that the Islamic faith does not permit cemeteries to be co-located with a mosque, but the county stood firm in its refusal to treat the cemetery as a churchyard and that cemetery was never developed.
Lawyers for the AMAA argue, in part, that the new rule passed in 2016 not only exceeds state requirements, but was made arbitrarily, without any scientific analysis or study.
The revision in August from 900 feet to 656 feet was based on a study by Environmental Consulting Services that recommended cemeteries be established at “a more appropriate, scientifically-defensible setback distance.” The county paid the firm $35,000 for the study.
Rock Hill Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who lives across the road from the proposed cemetery, said last month that the 656-foot setback is necessary to “protect drinking water—nothing more, nothing less—based on the data we have.”
But attorneys for the AMAA allege the campaign to originally change the ordinance in 2016 was spearheaded by Vanuch herself, who was chairwoman of Stafford’s Planning Commission when the 900-foot setback was approved.
Yanez said the complaint filed Friday alleges that in April 2015, around the time the AMAA purchased the land, Vanuch met with a member of the Stafford County Agricultural Commission and indicated she was aware of the AMAA’s purchase and “was concerned that it was planning to develop a cemetery on this land, and wanted to change the cemetery ordinance.” In an email dated April 23, 2015, the Stafford County Agricultural Commission member advised a member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors of Vanuchs’ concerns, the complaint says.
Last month, former Supervisor Paul Milde, who was on the board in 2016, said supervisors approved the cemetery ordinance after it was brought to the board by then-Rock Hill Supervisor Wendy Mauer “under the guise as a housekeeping item.”
