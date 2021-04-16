Leaders discuss how to improve race relations in Fredericksburg area

Encouraging engagement in the political process, creating strategic plans that prioritize equity, funding education and creating more opportunities for dialogue between different groups are all ways to improve race relations in the area, participants in a Thursday night panel suggested.
Germanna Community College hosted the virtual discussion. Five local panelists participated: Baron Braswell, Spotsylvania School Board member and candidate for Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors; Pamela Bridgewater, a career diplomat who was born in Fredericksburg and most recently served as U.S. ambassador to Jamaica; Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw; Angela Freeman, who was Fredericksburg City’s first diversity, equity and economic advancement officer; and Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP. They fielded questions from Germanna students and the panel audience on race and politics.
“We were happy professors looking at this list of questions,” said Erika Winston, a political science professor at Germanna who moderated the discussion along with sociology professor Corinne Graves.
Germanna students questioned whether the social justice protests of last summer resulted in any noticeable changes benefiting local communities of color, what local reforms could be made to benefit those communities, what the insurrection of Jan. 6 might mean for the two political parties and how changing local and national demographics will affect future policies and legislation.
Panelists pointed to the removal of the slave auction block in Fredericksburg, the removal of Robert E. Lee’s name from a Spotsylvania elementary school and the Police Executive Research Forum’s 66 recommendations for improving law enforcement’s response to social unrest as some tangible results of last summer’s protests.
“We certainly saw a renewed energy around dissecting and diving into racial equity, specifically in governments and in our neighbors, and surrounding counties have started that work as well,” Freeman said.
Panelists agreed that outrage surrounding George Floyd’s death while in custody of Minneapolis police awakened people outside the Black community to injustices that still exist.
“There was a revelation that crossed all lines of people and they said that what they saw [in the video documenting Floyd’s death] was not right and it wasn’t what Americans are all about,” Braswell said.
Freeman said that after last year, “for the first time in a really long time, when I had conversations with colleagues and friends, I didn’t feel like I had to defend my own experiences [of discrimination and racism] when I was asked.”
Greenlaw agreed that talking and listening is “most important.”
“It’s about understanding each other and listening to each other, so that you know what the needs are and they know you’re listening to them,” she said.
Greenlaw and Braswell said a strategic plan that includes equity as a goal, with measurable objectives, is helpful for local government officials as they determine what policies are set and where money is spent.
“[We’ve] got to learn to focus on equity—economic equity, environmental equity, racial equity—and the way to do it is we have got to adjust that lens,” Greenlaw said. “We’ve got to embed that in every decision, in every policy.”
Braswell added that “access to an equitable education” should also be a priority for governments that want to end systemic injustice.
“Education is still the greatest civil rights issue of our day and we need to make sure that students have access, and it needs to be properly funded,” he said. “A budget is a financial representation of what you value and it’s a shame that local governments do not value education.”
Bridgewater said legislation is necessary “to give us a foundation,” but stressed that individuals need to examine their own personal biases.
“Getting rid of those personal biases that we all have as human beings and as individuals is something that we need to start with,” she said. “[Legislation] has to be hand-in-hand with individual responsibility and an individual belief in the inherent rights of others.”
Freeman said building a more fair country is “a marathon” that must be sustained.
“That work really is multi-generational,” she said.
Petway said sustaining the work requires talking to young people, especially young people of color, about getting involved in the political process.
“The population may increase with minorities ... but if we do not teach our kids and young folks to get involved in the process, they still will not be represented,” he said.
Voting is the other tangible way to enact change, Braswell said.
“Every year in the state of Virginia, we have an election,” he said. “So vote. Every single year. Don’t sit at home, saying, ‘Well, it’s not a presidential election so I don’t need to vote.’ Vote for local elections, School Board. All of those elections mean something. And that’s how you really change the nature of government.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele