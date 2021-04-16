Leaders discuss how to improve race relations in Fredericksburg area

Greenlaw and Braswell said a strategic plan that includes equity as a goal, with measurable objectives, is helpful for local government officials as they determine what policies are set and where money is spent.

“[We’ve] got to learn to focus on equity—economic equity, environmental equity, racial equity—and the way to do it is we have got to adjust that lens,” Greenlaw said. “We’ve got to embed that in every decision, in every policy.”

Braswell added that “access to an equitable education” should also be a priority for governments that want to end systemic injustice.

“Education is still the greatest civil rights issue of our day and we need to make sure that students have access, and it needs to be properly funded,” he said. “A budget is a financial representation of what you value and it’s a shame that local governments do not value education.”

Bridgewater said legislation is necessary “to give us a foundation,” but stressed that individuals need to examine their own personal biases.