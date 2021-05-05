Learning opportunities grow at Brooke Point High School's vertical garden

“I thought, Oh, this is cool—this would be pretty great for our kids,” Roberts said.

He was intrigued by the idea that the microfarm could provide opportunities to students in four different disciplines: culinary arts, marketing, instructional technology and environmental studies.

“We always want the kids to see how they can impact society and how technology can impact society and sustainability,” Roberts said.

He discussed his idea with Brooke Point’s culinary arts teacher Stephanie Delcore, as well as IT and computer teacher Mike Sokoly, business teacher Trenna Mason and IB environment teacher Ginger Beach.

“They were all super excited,” he said.

Because the purchase would be over $5,000, the school went through the state’s request-for-proposals process and entered into a contract with Babylon, which Roberts said other school divisions can jump on.

The vertical farm was installed at Brooke Point on March 29 and learning opportunities began right away, Roberts said.

IT students get to see a practical application of their skills.