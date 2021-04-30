 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee closing Print Innovators printing plant in Fredericksburg
0 comments

Lee closing Print Innovators printing plant in Fredericksburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
5ad7733e1d2af.hires (copy)

PRINT INNOVATORS

Lee Enterprises announced Friday that it will close its Print Innovators printing plant in Fredericksburg Aug. 1.

Printing of The Free Lance–Star will then shift to the company’s press facility in Hanover County, a move Lee officials said would enhance the efficiency of the company’s printing operations in Virginia. The newsgathering and daily delivery operations of The Free Lance–Star will remain based in Fredericksburg, with no interruption in service, said Bill Smith, president of The Free Lance–Star.

Print Innovator’s employees and commercial customers of the 11-year-old facility on Belman Road were informed of the decision Friday evening.

—Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert