Leedstown markers honor 'a sacred place' for colonists, Indians

About 20 members of a Northern Neck chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution—many wearing white gloves, hats and heels—gathered near the shores of the Rappahannock River Saturday to rededicate a place that was sacred to two separate groups of people.

As the Leedstown Resolutions chapter of the DAR honored Virginia patriots who resisted taxation from the British without representation—10 years before the Revolutionary War—the women also remembered those who’d lived at the thriving river village eons earlier.

“Here we are at a sacred place in both worlds, in the Pissaseck Indian world and in the world of the colonists,” said Jane Van Valzah, a King George County resident who chairs the Native American committee for the chapter. Leedstown “became a port for the English, but prior to that, it was a place of trade, a place of nourishment for the Indians and the bounty they could get from the river was just enormous compared to what it is today.”

The DAR chapter celebrated both cultures by rededicating two highway markers at the entrance to the Leedstown Campground in Westmoreland County. The markers were first put up elsewhere on Leedstown Road in 1962 but taken down three years ago because they were on private property.

The Leedstown Resolutions chapter, which includes about 70 members in King George, Westmoreland, Colonial Beach and other points in the Northern Neck and beyond, wanted to get the markers back in the public eye, and to keep them together, said Elizabeth Sluder, the chapter’s past regent. Campground owner Carl Flemer and his family agreed to the location.

While the markers representing the Leedstown Resolutions “are dear to all our hearts,” said Chapter Regent Mary Wasenko, their existence may not be well-known outside the Northern Neck, if it’s known there. A DAR pamphlet says the document never got its rightful place in history because its author and first signer, Richard Henry Lee, went on to perform other noted services for the country.

As one of Virginia’s founding fathers, Lee participated in many key acts of the Revolutionary War. He was part of the committee that named George Washington commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and he introduced the motion that led to the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

But 10 years before that, Lee called together like-minded patriots from various regions in Virginia to gather in Leedstown on Feb. 27, 1766.

“From this now-sleepy community on the Rappahannock River began the spark of independence from England and a revolution not seen since against taxation,” according to the Historical Marker Database.

When 115 patriots signed their opposition to the Stamp Act, and being taxed without having a representative in the British parliament, it marked the first recorded act of resistance against King George, Sluder said.

Among those who signed the document, called the Leedstown Resolutions, were six Lees, four brothers of George Washington and Spence Monroe, the father of President James Monroe who was born in Westmoreland.

A decade later, brothers Richard Henry and Francis Lightfoot Lee would sign the Declaration of Independence.

After the markers were rededicated in their new location, Bucky Doer, the chapter’s chaplain, and one of few people who can hit all the high notes on “The Star-Spangled Banner,” offered the benediction. The group stood on a hill atop the crumbled foundation of Bray’s Church, where the resolutions were signed.

“I am so impressed by the history here and understand why it’s often called the birthplace of the nation because so much of what makes America what it is today started here,” she said.

During the prayer, Doer got emotional as she noted “it seems like we’re trying to interpret history according to modern thought and (we) lose sight of the sacrifices people made to give us what we take for granted today.”

Julia King represented the Rappahannock Tribe and thanked the DAR members for including the tribute to the Pissaseck Indians. They lived along the Rappahannock River in Leedstown and a few other villages in Westmoreland, speaking a language derived from the Virginia Algonquin family.

Hunters and farmers, they were part of Chief Powhatan’s territory, a “political configuration of Indian groups that occupied the coastal plain of Virginia from the James River to the Potomac River,” according to the historical marker.

Saturday’s rededication ceremony wasn’t King’s first visit to the area. A professor of anthropology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, King led an archaeological dig at Leedstown in 2018 with students and the tribe’s chief, Anne Richardson.

“This is the most interesting property, both for the Pissaseck Indians and also for Leedstown,” she said. “The history of this land goes back thousands of years and archaeologists call it a persistent place. It was really important and that helps explain why Leedstown is here.”