Leeland Road paving project could last until early August

Motorists traveling southern Stafford County’s Leeland Road between Deacon and Morton roads have experienced a rough ride this week because of a VDOT repaving project.

Kelly Hannon, communications manager for VDOT’s Fredericksburg office, said the work on the busy stretch of Leeland Road is simply a resurfacing job “to improve the quality of the ride and address pavement deterioration” along the well-traveled thoroughfare.

“Drivers will continue to experience a temporary rough ride this week as milling continues on Leeland Road between the intersections with Morton Road and Deacon Road,” Hannon wrote in an email Tuesday. “Next week, weather permitting, paving is anticipated to be underway to be followed by lane marking work.”

Hannon said crews will continue to work on the project site daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until it is completed. Because it is an active work zone that requires frequent lane closures to move personnel and equipment, roadway flaggers are positioned to keep the traffic moving safely while cars traveling in the opposite direction wait their turn for passage through the work zone.

“Work is expected to be complete in early August, with a goal of finishing ahead of the first day of school for Stafford County Public Schools,” Hannon wrote.

Stafford schools open Aug. 8.

Along with the new lane markings, VDOT will also paint a “SCHOOL” warning on the pavement for motorists approaching Conway Elementary School at Primmer House Road. Hannon said the existing crosswalks at the Primmer House and Leeland road interchange will also get an upgrade to a high-visibility pattern.

The repaving work is separate from a larger project planned for Leeland Road that begins in 2028. That project will widen Leeland Road between Walnut and Julian drives and will also add more shared-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as another crosswalk between Walnut Farms Parkway and Perth Drive.

For more information on VDOT projects in the Fredericksburg region, visit virginiadot.org/projects/fredericksburg/default.asp.