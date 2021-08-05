Leeland Station residents oppose $2.8 million shared-use path

Gina McVicker lives in one of the homes along the trail, which the community’s website touts as an amenity paid for by monthly HOA fees. She said she first learned of VDOT’s plans after receiving a letter in mid-February from an eminent domain attorney at an Arlington law firm.

“We called to see what this was about and they said your job is going to be too small for us to take on, but once you get your offer from VDOT, shoot us an email and we’d be happy to look at it,” said McVicker.

Since then, McVicker discovered the VDOT proposal calls for an 18-inch pipe to be run through her backyard to help with stormwater runoff. The excavating work would also require the removal of 12 mature trees from her property, including one black walnut that McVicker said was standing when the tract of land was still a farm.

“We essentially have a piece of Leeland history in our backyard, the only tree remaining from when this was a walnut farm years and years ago,” said McVicker. “They’re basically taking away a quarter of my home’s value for this project. Not only will we not have a fence, we won’t have trees, either.”