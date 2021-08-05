Leeland Station residents oppose $2.8 million shared-use path

A cafeteria full of residents from southern Stafford County’s Leeland Station subdivision took aim at a VDOT plan to remove fencing and mature trees in their neighborhood during a town hall meeting this week.
“We’re talking about putting a $3 million project for maybe five bicyclists, and that’s questionable,” Eric Kennedy said. “This isn’t ‘Field of Dreams.’ This isn’t, ‘Build it and they will come.’ This is why people don’t trust government, because this an absurd project.”
Kennedy was one of many residents who formed a long line shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at Conway Elementary School to air concerns about a $2.8 million federally funded project that will create a 10-foot-wide shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians that runs parallel to their neighborhood. Work is scheduled to begin November 2022 and VDOT said the job will take six months to complete.
“There has to be a better way,” said Lorraine Serbinski of Hunton Drive. “Taking out all those trees, taking out the fence, that leaves our kids exposed to traffic, to the public. That’s a big safety concern for a lot of us.”
Del. Joshua Cole and Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke attended the town hall, along with Kyle Bates, VDOT’s Fredericksburg district resident engineer. Many residents told Bates they were never notified of the plan for the new path. Gail Carlson, president of the Leeland Station board of directors, said she didn’t find out that letters had been sent until a July 14 meeting.
Gina McVicker lives in one of the homes along the trail, which the community’s website touts as an amenity paid for by monthly HOA fees. She said she first learned of VDOT’s plans after receiving a letter in mid-February from an eminent domain attorney at an Arlington law firm.
“We called to see what this was about and they said your job is going to be too small for us to take on, but once you get your offer from VDOT, shoot us an email and we’d be happy to look at it,” said McVicker.
Since then, McVicker discovered the VDOT proposal calls for an 18-inch pipe to be run through her backyard to help with stormwater runoff. The excavating work would also require the removal of 12 mature trees from her property, including one black walnut that McVicker said was standing when the tract of land was still a farm.
“We essentially have a piece of Leeland history in our backyard, the only tree remaining from when this was a walnut farm years and years ago,” said McVicker. “They’re basically taking away a quarter of my home’s value for this project. Not only will we not have a fence, we won’t have trees, either.”
Serbinski started an online petition asking VDOT to find another way to create a bike path that does not involve destroying the natural beauty of the community. So far, the petition has gotten more than 700 supporters.
“It’s beautiful, it’s shaded, it provides privacy, a noise buffer and protects our property values,” said Serbinski. “Just leave it alone and figure out another way.”
The path, which Bates said will be totally maintained by VDOT, will eventually connect to a future shared-use path that begins at the intersection of Leeland and Deacon roads on the east side of Leeland Road. That project will be in the design phase in 2024 as part of the Stafford County Leeland Road widening project, according to Kelly Hannon, communications manager for the Fredericksburg VDOT District. She said construction on that project should begin in 2027.
Until that time, the portion of the path being built next fall at Leeland Station will temporarily begin at the intersection of Leeland Road and Walnut Drive, continue to the west side of Leeland Road at Walnut Drive where a lighted crosswalk will be installed, then continue north to the VRE parking lot in the 200 block of Leeland Road.
Residents said the existing 4-foot wide path that runs the length of Leeland Road from Walnut Drive to Conway Elementary School has been used almost exclusively by residents of Leeland Station for years. White, ranch-rail fencing borders one side of the path that is mostly canopied by mature trees. VDOT plans to remove those aesthetic features to make way for the new shared-use path.
David James, VDOT’s right-of-way manager, told residents on Tuesday the package includes $395,000 to landscape the area following construction and for drainage easements, fencing, irrigation systems, signage, lighting and other expenses.
“That’s not going to buy us what we have,” said Serbinski. “It’s not going to buy 20-year-old trees.”
Residents are also concerned about the safety of children walking to Conway Elementary. The existing path was designated a safe walk zone by the Stafford County School Board about nine years ago. As a result, the county does not provide bus service for elementary school students in the neighborhood.
For the period of time it takes to complete the project, parents fear they will have to drive their children to school.
“It’ll be a left turn onto Leeland to Conway [Elementary] to wait in line for traffic,” said McVicker. “The car rider line is already insanely long and arduous, so this is adding quite a bit of burden to Conway Elementary School.”
But VDOT plans to sequence the project in such a way that a small section of path would remain open so students could walk to school.
“People who take their kids to school will continue to have access throughout this entire project,” said Bates. “It may not be on the current, existing path.”
Many residents told Bates there’s sufficient shoulders and medians within that span of Leeland Road to accommodate a bike path. One alternative mentioned was shared-use lane pavement markings, similar to those used in downtown Fredericksburg.
Bates said once the southern end of Leeland Road is improved about six years from now, all of the road will be needed exclusively for through traffic or additional turn lanes.
“We’re going to use every bit of that asphalt for this project,” he said, “and we will re-stripe it when the time comes.”
Hannon said VDOT officials documented all questions and concerns raised by Leeland Station residents.
“We plan to share responses in upcoming weeks,” said Hannon.
