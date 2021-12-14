Less than one-third of Fredericksburg-area children have been vaccinated

When her whole family got sick with COVID-19 earlier this year, Jessica Carson was certain her oldest child would have the worst case.

Ethan is 8 and suffers with severe asthma. He has so many regular attacks that he has to be picked up from school about once a month, so he would seem the most susceptible to a respiratory illness such as COVID-19.

But in yet another example of a disease that never seems to follow the same game plan, Ethan had the mildest case among the four children and two parents, Andrew and Jessica.

The mother, who said she’s perfectly healthy now, had the worst of it: fatigue and extreme headaches, gastrointestinal issues, chest pain and the loss of taste and smell.

She and her husband were between their first and second doses when she tested positive for the virus. It gradually spread to the whole Stafford County family, but at such intervals that the Carsons ended up being quarantined for the better part of two months.

“I don’t want to go through that again,” the mother said, both about the sickness and the impact on their lives. “It’s like you don’t know, no matter how healthy you are, if you’re going to be that one person who has a severe form of it.”