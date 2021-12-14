Less than one-third of Fredericksburg-area children have been vaccinated

When her whole family got sick with COVID-19 earlier this year, Jessica Carson was certain her oldest child would have the worst case.
Ethan is 8 and suffers with severe asthma. He has so many regular attacks that he has to be picked up from school about once a month, so he would seem the most susceptible to a respiratory illness such as COVID-19.
But in yet another example of a disease that never seems to follow the same game plan, Ethan had the mildest case among the four children and two parents, Andrew and Jessica.
The mother, who said she’s perfectly healthy now, had the worst of it: fatigue and extreme headaches, gastrointestinal issues, chest pain and the loss of taste and smell.
She and her husband were between their first and second doses when she tested positive for the virus. It gradually spread to the whole Stafford County family, but at such intervals that the Carsons ended up being quarantined for the better part of two months.
“I don’t want to go through that again,” the mother said, both about the sickness and the impact on their lives. “It’s like you don’t know, no matter how healthy you are, if you’re going to be that one person who has a severe form of it.”
The Carsons were among local families who got their children vaccinated last month when the shots first became available for younger kids. Ethan and Paisley, 6, got their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week while the two little ones, Lyric, 2, and Winter, 1, aren’t old enough.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, almost 10,000 children, ages 5-11, have been vaccinated since Nov. 1.
That’s less than one-third of their age group in the local health district, according to RAHD data. It’s on par with a recent national poll by Kaiser Family Foundation in which two-thirds of parents said they’d wait and see about getting their young children vaccinated—or wouldn’t do it at all.
“We would most definitely like to see our vaccination numbers for our 5-11 year-olds increase,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information office for the local health district. “For those parents who may still have concerns about the vaccine, speaking to their family’s pediatrician is something RAHD highly recommends.”
Almost 5 million young children have received at least one vaccine dose in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, regularly notes that real-world monitoring finds vaccinations are safe for the age group and that the center hasn’t identified any concerns of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, as it did with a small group of older children and teens.
But “too many unknowns” have kept some parents, including Daniel Latham of Spotsylvania County, from scheduling an appointment. He said last month that his daughters, 2 and 7, are fully immunized against other diseases, but not COVID-19.
“There have been no long-term clinical studies with humans to understand what the side effects would be,” Latham said.
In the midst of vaccine hesitancy and ongoing debates about the severity of COVID-19, the delta variant of the virus continues its surge while the omicron variant looms in the background. Virginia has exceeded 1 million cases since the pandemic began and the local health district is barreling toward a cumulative total of 50,000 local residents who’ve been infected.
Locally, 45,257 people have contracted COVID-19 since March 2020. Of that number, 1,248 people have ended up hospitalized with virus symptoms and 388 of them died. Deaths reported this week include three men who were in their 40s, 50s and 60s. Two lived in Spotsylvania, one in Stafford.
Meanwhile, the Community Vaccination Center in Fredericksburg’s Central Park, medical providers and pharmacies across the Fredericksburg area have administered 58,319 vaccine doses in the last six weeks. One of every four shots has been a booster.
Anyone age 16 and older who got their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago is eligible for a booster shot, according to health officials.
“We have learned that the booster shots are an important layer of protection when it comes to COVID-19, regardless of the variant we are dealing with,” Chamberlin said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425