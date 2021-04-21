Letters from public back plan to build new school in Fredericksburg

Laird went on to state that parking is burdensome at the school, particularly during special events. He said many times he parked at the nearby Fredericksburg Police Department and walked over the hill to the school.

Hugh Mercer is for students in kindergarten through second grade before they move on to Lafayette Upper Elementary. City resident Megan Waite noted that Hugh Mercer had more than 800 students enrolled when the current school year began and that overcrowding has been an issue for “quite some time.” She said teachers and staff can do only so much.

“Our city is at the point with population growth that creativity, intelligence and passion cannot continue to overcome the challenges faced,” Waite wrote.

Some community members wondered what happened to the $10.9 million placeholder City Council used in the initial proposed budget that would’ve expanded Lafayette and James Monroe High School rather than spend more funds on a new school.

City resident Kim McClellan told the council she’s not opposed to investing in education, but believes more data and detailed information needs to be released before she can support a new school.