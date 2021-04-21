Letters from public back plan to build new school in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg residents had an opportunity to weigh in on a proposal to build a new school Tuesday night and a majority of those who submitted letters support that plan to ease overcrowding at Hugh Mercer Elementary.
City Council is no closer to knowing the specifics of the new school, including a timeline, location or which grades would be served.
But City Manager Tim Baroody amended his proposed budget to include a $40 million placeholder for the project. City Councilman Tim Duffy, who is also the principal at James Monroe High School, said that cost is on the “low end” of what the final numbers will actually be.
Baroody has advertised a 4-cent tax increase from 80 cents per $100 of assessed value to 84 cents. City Council is expected to vote on the budget at its May 11 meeting.
A total of nine community members submitted letters on the school proposal to Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey, with seven saying that a new school should be a priority.
“I have witnessed firsthand just how crowded and overtaxed Hugh Mercer’s facilities have become,” city resident Matthew Laird wrote. “Lunch shifts at the cafeteria necessarily stretched well into the early afternoon. Many students were assigned portable classrooms, having to walk back and forth to use the school facilities during inclement weather.”
Laird went on to state that parking is burdensome at the school, particularly during special events. He said many times he parked at the nearby Fredericksburg Police Department and walked over the hill to the school.
Hugh Mercer is for students in kindergarten through second grade before they move on to Lafayette Upper Elementary. City resident Megan Waite noted that Hugh Mercer had more than 800 students enrolled when the current school year began and that overcrowding has been an issue for “quite some time.” She said teachers and staff can do only so much.
“Our city is at the point with population growth that creativity, intelligence and passion cannot continue to overcome the challenges faced,” Waite wrote.
Some community members wondered what happened to the $10.9 million placeholder City Council used in the initial proposed budget that would’ve expanded Lafayette and James Monroe High School rather than spend more funds on a new school.
City resident Kim McClellan told the council she’s not opposed to investing in education, but believes more data and detailed information needs to be released before she can support a new school.
Baroody said last week that a tax increase in double-figures might be necessary if the new school is accelerated to open in 2024 as City Councilman Jason Graham recently proposed.
“I am surprised and disappointed to hear that the City could abandon that tradition of moderating tax increases to pay for a new school that we so suddenly need despite a very detailed and informed plan that was put forth just a few years ago to utilize existing space, renovate existing schools and save taxpayers the expense of building a new school,” McClellan wrote.
Baroody’s revised proposed budget also includes a transfer of $1 million in the assigned general fund balance to the school bond capital fund for construction of the new school. The Capital Improvement Plan budget also officially removed the $10.9 million for expansion projects at James Monroe and Lafayette Upper Elementary.
Two downtown traffic studies totaling $200,000 are also now included.
