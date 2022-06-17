Library board to hold special meeting after parent expresses concern about content displayed on CRRL app

The Board of Trustees of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold a special meeting to discuss concerns raised by a parent over content displayed on the library system’s mobile app.

The parent, Adela Bertoldi of Stafford County, told trustees at their quarterly meeting Wednesday that she and her 8-year-old daughter were looking at the library’s app on the daughter’s tablet when the title and cover image of a book included in the automated feed of new items for all ages caught her attention.

The book was “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things” by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth.

Bertoldi said in an interview this week that she took the tablet from her daughter and took a screenshot so she could look up more about the book’s content.

According to publisher Triangle Square, the book, which was published in April and is recommended for ages 10 and up, “grounds sex education in social justice, covering not only the big three of puberty—hormones, reproduction, and development—but also power, pleasure, and how to be a decent human being.”

Bertoldi said in an interview that the library’s app didn’t suggest the book to her daughter. She said it was displayed among other books similar to those her daughter had checked out in the past, but that the content didn’t match anything in her daughter’s check-out history.

Martha Hutzel, director of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system, said in a statement provided to The Free Lance–Star that “the title in question is in the library’s teen collection and is not included in any recommended reading lists for children.”

“There will be a special meeting of the Library Board in a few weeks to further discuss this issue and to offer some solutions,” Hutzel said.

At the library board’s meeting on Wednesday, Bertoldi asked for an audit of the library’s mobile app to determine if and how books with “sexual content” are being offered to minors.

She said she is not trying to have books removed from the library’s collection.

“I’m not accusing anybody,” Bertoldi said. “It seems like there was a failure in the system.”

She said she also wants to know what controls exist in the library’s system to prevent a child from checking out material the parent does not want the child to have.

Meg Bohmke, a member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and one of the two Stafford representatives to the library’s Board of Trustees, asked for a special meeting to discuss initiating a system-wide audit.

“I find it really appalling,” Bohmke said. “We need to do an audit to see what are our kids being exposed to.”

Bohmke asked for the library’s app to be paused for all subscribers until an audit has been performed, but Hutzel said that would not be practical.

Kimberly Young, chair of the Board of Trustees and the other Stafford County representative, said it is important first to “take in all the information” about what happened.

“For something like this where there is not a quick fix, we have to find out first what’s going on,” Young said. “There is the tech piece and then there is also the value piece.”

Young said she would work with trustees to schedule a special meeting as soon as possible, while also giving library staff enough time to prepare a report.

“We’re all very motivated to make this happen,” she said.

Young asked trustees to send to her questions they would like library staff to answer in the report.

In her statement, Hutzel said the library will publish “clarifying information on our website ... about how our catalog can be searched and filtered through our website and mobile app.”

In an interview, Bertoldi said she feels “heard” by the board of trustees.

“I feel like they want to address [my concerns],” she said.

Bertoldi stressed that this is “not a political issue.”

“I was upset because I want my daughter to keep her innocence a little longer,” she said. “But it’s not my job to tell other parents, ‘Your kid is too young for this.’ Every child is different. The only person who knows what they can handle is the parent.”

