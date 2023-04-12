On Wednesday, “America’s Library” enshrined an eclectic mix of music and other audio treasures, awarding 25 items the nation’s top honor for recorded sound.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden named Jimmy Buffett, John Lennon, Eurythmics, John Denver, The Police, Led Zeppelin and Super Mario, among others, to the National Recording Registry with advice from the National Recording Preservation Board. Madonna, Mariah Carey, mariachi musicians, Handy’s Memphis Blues Band, The Fairfield Four, Queen Latifah and Daddy Yankee also made the cut.

Each year, the leader of the world’s largest library selects 25 titles deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” as audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time. They must be at least 10 years old.

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” Hayden said in a statement. “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

Now, these defining sounds are part of the audio registry kept by the Library of Congress, as set forth by the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000. In addition to music, this year’s choices include U.S. journalist Dorothy Thompson’s 1939 broadcasts on World War II’s beginnings in Europe and astronomer Carl Sagan’s spoken-word essay “Pale Blue Dot.”

Spanning from 1908 to 2012, this week’s selections range from mariachi music’s first recordings and early blues tunes to radio journalism before World War II and iconic pop, country, rock, R&B, jazz, rap and classical music.

The recordings bring the registry’s number of titles to 625, representing but a smidgen of the national library’s vast recorded-sound collection of nearly 4 million items.

The 2023 class includes the registry’s first video-game sounds, Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” Mariah Carey’s No. 1 Christmas hit, the supergroup of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young, Queen Latifah’s groundbreaking “All Hail the Queen” and “Gasolina,” Daddy Yankee’s reggaeton explosion.

Hayden also honored beloved hits bridging the 1960s to the 1980s, adding tunes that many Americans still sing together every year.

In the weeks ahead, NPR’s “1A” will host several features about the selections in its series “The Sounds of America.”

Much of the library’s treasure trove of recorded sound is available to anyone via the internet. Physically, it is secured in the vaults and data banks protected beneath Pony Mountain in Culpeper.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” is surely one of the nation’s favorite singalongs. Denver’s family said they were honored that the song by Denver, Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert was chosen for preservation.

“Dad has been gone 25 years, and this song continues to be sung at concerts and events around the world, which we’re sure Dad, Bill and Taffy never imagined when they wrote it so many years ago,” Denver’s family said in a joint statement. “Thanks to the Library of Congress for this recognition.”

“Déjà Vu,” the second album by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, represents folk rock at its peak. The 1970s album’s hits, such as “Teach Your Children,” “Our House” and “Woodstock,” also show the influence of Joni Mitchell, this year’s recipient of the library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Mitchell wrote “Woodstock.” Nash, her live-in partner at the time, wrote “Our House” to describe a dreary late-winter day at their home in California.

Nash said CSNY insisted everyone had to agree on every song the band released to ensure it was a collaborative statement, requiring meticulous recording sessions. Stills once estimated it took hundreds of hours to finish “Déjà Vu,” but the group’s harmonies and melodies have lasted for decades.

“We wanted to tell the truth,” Nash told the library. “We wanted to reflect the times in which we lived. I think that’s the duty of every artist.”

The Eurythmics’ synthesizer phenom was born in the loft of a picture-framing factory in central London. There, in the 1980s, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart — flat broke — improvised on a couple of synthesizers and a drum-machine prototype.

One night in their studio, he got the drum kit going and hit a couple of chords on the synthesizer. Lennox sat up bolt upright, as if she’d touched an electric wire. She went to her own synthesizer and riffed against Stewart’s beat, ad-libbing a lyric as a wry comment on their poverty: “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Soon an international dance hit, it became a sensation in the new medium of music videos.

“It’s a mantra, almost like a Haiku poem, a coded message, a commentary about the human condition,” Lennox said of the song. “You can use it as a happy birthday song or a celebratory song … it could be anything. Looking back, I love the way people have identified with it.”

In the early 1970s, the day after a rough night in Austin, Texas, Jimmy Buffett had a tasty margarita at a bar. Sipping, the little-known singer-songwriter started scribbling a song on a cocktail napkin, finishing it later while stuck in a traffic jam on the Florida Keys’ Seven-Mile Bridge. He played “Margaritaville” that night for the first time in a little Key West bar when it was “probably six hours old.”

By 1977, it was a Top 10 hit. Now a pop-culture staple, the tune is the namesake of books, restaurants, a radio channel, a cruise line and senior communities overseen by Buffett. Initially, he was just delighted to have a hit song on a hit record.

People were looking for a song to make them feel good and be happy, Buffett told the library.

“You're lucky enough at some point to put your thumb on the pulse of something that people can connect with,” he said. “It's an amazing and lucky thing to happen to you, and that happened with ‘Margaritaville.’”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” released in 1994, is Mariah Carey’s first song to make the National Recording Registry. The pop star told the library it’s a perfect fit for a little girl from Long Island who grew up wanting a perfect Christmas.

Beset by her parents’ divorce and difficult family relations, Carey had a turbulent childhood. At 22, already a musical sensation, she wrote her first Christmas song about her own wish for the holiday.

“I tried to tap into my childhood self, my little girl self, and say, ‘What are all the things I wanted when I was a kid?’” she said. “I wanted it to be a love song because that’s kind of what people relate to, but also a Christmas song that made you feel happy.”

A modest hit upon release, it has grown to hit No. 1 on pop charts the past four years, cementing Carey’s image as pop culture’s Queen of Christmas, the library noted.

Another registry honoree, Madonna’s 1984 smash hit album “Like a Virgin,” fueled her ascent in the music world. Of its nine songs, four became top-10 hits.

Queen Latifah’s groundbreaking “All Hail the Queen” début album makes her the first female rapper to join the National Recording Registry. Composed in 1989 when she was 19, her album opened opportunities for other female rappers and proved rap could cross genres including reggae, hip-hop, house and jazz, the library said.

Heard of Koji Kondo? His work has been internationally recognized for decades, but he remains relatively unknown. The Japanese artist composed the music for the 1980s’ Super Mario Bros. video games. Now, Kondo is credited for Nintendo music in the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” out this month.

His video-game hit is the first of its kind to join the Recording Registry.

“Having this music preserved alongside so many other classic songs is such a great honor,” Kondo said. “It's actually a little bit difficult to believe.”

Efforts by the Library of Congress to preserve recorded sound “took a quantum leap forward” in 2007 when the Packard Humanities Institute gave it the $200 million National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper, then-Librarian of Congress James H. Billington wrote in the National Recording Preservation Plan of 2012.

Designed and constructed under the personal direction of David Woodley Packard, the facility archives the library’s unparalleled audiovisual collections and helps institutions nationwide that share its commitment to preserving and providing access to the cultural heritage of the nation’s moving images and recorded sounds.

The library’s Packard Campus houses more than 9 million items, the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of films, TV programs, radio broadcasts and sound recordings.

The Digital Media Association, a member of the National Recording Preservation Board, will compile a list of some streaming services that have National Recording Registry playlists.

The public can nominate recordings at loc.gov/programs/national-recording-preservation-board/recording-registry/nominate.

