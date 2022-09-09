Library publishes guidance on how to use its apps

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library has taken steps to show parents how to apply filters to its apps after a Stafford County parent expressed concerns at the library Board of Trustees’ last quarterly meeting.

The mother told trustees at the June 15 meeting that she was dismayed when the book “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things” by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth was included in the automated feed of new items for all ages in the library’s mobile app, which she and her 8-year-old daughter were looking at on the daughter’s tablet.

After hearing the mother’s concerns, Meg Bohmke, a member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and one of two Stafford representatives on the library Board of Trustees, asked for the app to be paused for all subscribers until “an audit to see what [our kids] are being exposed to” could be completed—but CRRL director Martha Hutzel said that would not be practical.

The board held a special meeting June 29 to discuss the mother’s concerns and directed library staff to publish guidance for parents wishing to have more control over what their children can access through the library apps.

According to Hutzel, the library on July 15 published “Helping Your Child Use Library Apps,” a step-by-step guide—with a video—on how to apply filters to the CRRL mobile, Libby, Kanopy and Beanstack Tracker apps.

On July 22, staff updated the CRRL mobile app bookmark to inform parents and guardians that “eMaterials may be automatically checked out and downloaded” and that parental controls over are not available in the app.

“However, filters are available for parents and caregivers to filter search results to the desired audience,” Hutzel said in an email Thursday.

Library staff on Aug. 8 added a prominent banner to the top of librarypoint.org directing parents to “Helping Your Child Use Library Apps” and on Sept. 6, staff added information about the Kanopy app to the guide.

The Board of Trustees will hold its next regular meeting Monday at the downtown Fredericksburg branch, and Hutzel said staff are anticipating a large turnout of community members to speak on both sides about content in the library’s collection.

The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been using its Facebook page to host a forum on how libraries can best respond to the “100 percent legitimate” concerns of some parents while preserving access to information for everyone.

“What is the best way to send this message? How do we assure critics of the current system that their concerns can be handled by the systems already in place?” Friends of CRRL asked in a Sept. 6 post.

The library board will meet Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the downtown Fredericksburg branch. There will be an opportunity for public comment.