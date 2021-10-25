Lieberman challenging Phelps in Spotsylvania Lee Hill District School Board race

Phelps also said she is “not about politics,” but about representing her constituents.

Lieberman said he would try to keep a focus on issues that local school boards can control.

“A lot of the issues people are complaining about, like curriculum and masks, are state issues,” he said. “The local school board cannot do anything about them.”

Attracting and retaining teachers is another priority Lieberman identified. He said he would advocate for increased funding for schools to address this challenge.

He said he would like the School Board and Board of Supervisors to agree to a percentage of general fund revenue so the school division will be able to rely on a certain amount of funding.

“The percent goes down but our kids keep going up,” Lieberman said. “We keep approving more subdivisions and keep adding kids, but we don’t get the support to fund [the school division].”

Phelps said a priority for her will be “working together on a budget that supports retaining talent.”

Lieberman said he is in favor of an idea proposed by Lee Hill Board of Supervisors candidate Todd Rump to change the way departments present their budget requests to the supervisors.