LifeCare Medical Transports to commemorate 9/11 anniversary during meeting

On Sept. 11, 2001, LifeCare crews were among the first on the scene at the Pentagon, as two of its employees saw the plane hit the building. LifeCare became the staging area for the Rappahannock EMS Council’s command center. In all, LifeCare had six ambulances on scene and continued its response efforts the following day, the release stated.

"We at LifeCare and at the VAVRS feel that it is imperative to continue to remember and honor all those who lost their lives on that day as well as those who continue to lose their lives due to 9/11 related illnesses. It is hard to believe that we have providers working in EMS who were not even alive during these terrible events," stated Dillard in the release. "As EMS leaders, I believe it is very important to provide trainings on critical incident stress management and mass casualty events to ensure that young providers understand the events of 9/11 and genuinely remember and honor the more than 400 first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice, as well as all the victims and families of 9/11.”