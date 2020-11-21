Lifelong fan of Northern Neck Ginger Ale leading the charge to bring it back from the dead

When it comes to Northern Neck Ginger Ale, Stephanie Johnson’s devotion is unshakeable.

“I grew up with it and it has always been a part of my life,” said the 35-year-old from King George County. “When you were eating crabs, when you got together with family for the holidays and even when you were sick at home as a child, there was always Northern Neck Ginger Ale.”

But not anymore. Coca-Cola stopped production of the soft drink in July. Still, Johnson is working to bring back the ginger ale of her memories, and she’s not the only one with fond memories of of the drink created in 1926 by the Northern Neck Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Montross.

She’s created a public group on Facebook called “Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale” where she and others are doing what they can to get it manufactured again.

One comment shared frequently on the page comes from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who after hearing about Coke’s decision to permanently sideline the drink had this to say on Twitter: “Not so fast—I grew up with Northern Neck Ginger Ale and am among the many fans who would hate to see it fizzle out. We have reached out to @CocaCola and are doing everything we can to keep this popular Virginia staple on our shelves. Stay tuned...”