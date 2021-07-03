Lignum hemp farmer to host statewide Cannabis Conference

A Lignum hemp farmer will host the Virginia Cannabis Conference on Aug. 28 at Culpeper County’s own legal moonshine distillery, Belmont Farms.
Mike Sauer of Honey Hill Hemp in Culpeper is organizing the daylong, 21-and-older ticketed event to recognize the state law that makes recreational use of marijuana legal in Virginia, letting adults possess an ounce of it and grow up to four of their own plants. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sauer also wants to share his hands-on knowledge about growing industrial hemp on a small farm off State Route 3 in eastern Culpeper County. Industrial hemp is cannabis, but lacks enough of the psychoactive compound THC to make someone “high.” Recreational marijuana is also cannabis, but with a higher THC level.
“We wanted to acknowledge the fact that the law was changing and that marijuana was going to be legal for recreational use in the commonwealth,” Sauer said. “This law is an opportunity to take a neutral stand. The law is the law.
“We also wanted to provide education for people that are interested in growing cannabis for personal use so they can do it properly in accordance with state guidelines and be successful growing and what they are trying to accomplish,” he added.
Sauer said thousands of people have expressed interest in the local event, which will feature growing classes as well as a variety of vendors, artists, live music, demonstrations and refreshments. In sessions throughout the day, Warrenton lawyer Daniel J. Bounds, who served as a Marine captain, will explain the new state law legalizing marijuana.
Sauer said the agricultural education component will focus on beginning growers, which most are.
The Lignum grower planted his first hemp crop in 2019 when Virginia lifted its prohibition on growing the plant for CBD or cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical compound found in hemp and marijuana.
This summer is Sauer’s third growing season, after he left an executive career in the IT field.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer Sciences authorized his farm, but has not been overly burdensome with regulations, the farmer said.
Sauer sees marijuana legalization as a great economic opportunity for the community.
“If we were to get on board and embrace the change, we could put ourselves on the map in terms of cannabis tourism,” he said. “If we had cannabis-friendly venues, businesses, cannabis tourism is huge in other states.”
Sauer will stress community involvement at the Virginia Cannabis Conference.
“Our goal is to engage members of the community in many capacities,” he states on the event’s web page, vacannabisconf.com.
Sauer spent 2020 teaming up with a King George County hemp operation that had a CBD processing facility. Working in a lab, he learned how to create distillates and extract the oil for use in retail products.
The operation planted and raised hemp on a larger scale than his three acres in Culpeper.
“I learned a lot, and this year implemented those lessons I learned,” Sauer said. “Operations [are] now that much easier to maintain. Everything is planted on a white plastic mulch for weed control.
“I planted beneficial cover crops in between our rows for pollinators and the soil, a blend of short turf rye grass, white Dutch clover for honeybees and Hairy Vetch, a purple flower pollinators really love,” he said.
Supporting pollinators is another goal for Sauer, who also harvests honey.
In 2020, he helped produce liter upon liter of 90 percent pure CBD distillate, 40 liters per batch, which is made into products like gummies and tinctures that many people use to help them sleep and relieve stress and pain. CBD is also medically recognized for treating seizure disorders.
The hemp farmer likes the fact that the conference will be held at a moonshine distillery, Chuck Miller’s farm, a manufacturing and retail operation.
“Prohibition of alcohol ended and here we have a distillery in Culpeper County,” Sauer said. “Prohibition on cannabis seems to be coming to an end from a recreational perspective for adults.”
He warned that the new law imposes limits on cultivation.
People are buying seeds online from other states where they are legal, he added, saying there is a lot of misinformation about marijuana laws. The goal is to have people who are interested in cannabis be safe and informed so as to remain law-abiding citizens, Sauer said.
“We want to change the stigma that still exists: ‘Refer Madness,’ ” he said referring to the 1936 propaganda film. “We realize that there is going to be a long road before that completely changes. July 1 isn’t going to undo the past or change everyone’s feelings about cannabis.”
The Virginia Cannabis Conference will be done in a professional way, Sauer said, and will not be a smoke-fest or another Woodstock concert.
“Let’s celebrate the legalization,” he said. “That is our intent. Making it an educational experience, we are hoping we can help to change that stigma and let the public know we are the face of cannabis. We are just common, everyday people.”Want to be a vendor, presenter or volunteer? See vacannabisconf.com.
