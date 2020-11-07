Like state and nation, Fredericksburg area voters split between early voting and Election Day

Fredericksburg and Stafford County were the only two localities won by Biden, who got 66 percent of the city vote and 50.4 percent of Stafford’s tally. The margin was a slim one—only 2,349 votes separated Biden and Trump in Stafford, which has 105,711 registered voters.

While concerns about COVID-19 may have been the reason more people chose to vote early rather than on Election Day, future voters will have the same early options, pandemic or no pandemic.

“Early voting is here to stay,” said Lorrie Gump, voter registrar in King George, where more than half of the county’s registered voters made their decisions ahead of Election Day.

In April, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation allowing state voters to cast their ballots up to 45 days before an election, without having to give a reason for why they can’t get to the polls.

As a result of the measure, voter registrar offices throughout the region were busy well before the candidates made their final campaign pushes. In King George, Gump said her office dealt with its longest lines on Oct. 31, the last day of early voting, when 586 people voted.

As a result of all the early balloting, those who went to the polls on Election Day got through them at record speed.