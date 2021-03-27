Lives and families forever changed by coronavirus

The Rev. Clarence Mays of Union Bell Baptist Church in Stafford County has seen that in his professional and personal life.

Margaret Shannon, the woman who raised him from infancy, died from COVID-19 in January. She was his biological grandmother and at age 87, she had typical issues for a woman her age, but otherwise was in fairly good health, he said.

When COVID-19 attacked, it affected her organs to a degree from which doctors said she’d never recover. He and his relatives brought her back to her home in upstate New York.

While he’s glad she was able to die among family members, the pastor is still coming to terms with what happened—and convinced the woman he called his mother would still be here if not for the virus. Sharon Keesecker feels the same way about her husband, who was hardly on death’s door before the virus hit.

As the pastor has struggled to accept what he calls the will of God, he’s noticed others he comforts are reacting the same way.

“If a person dies of old age, cancer or heart attack, it seems to me the family is able to deal with that better than what I’ve noticed from the pandemic,” he said. “I think it’s because it’s like a storm that comes from nowhere, and you have no control of it.”