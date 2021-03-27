Lives and families forever changed by coronavirus

As Sharon Keesecker replays the scenes in her mind, she’s haunted by the way her husband left this world and what she might have done differently.
She goes back to Thanksgiving, when she and David both were feeling a little off. Neither suspected COVID-19, but they went to Mary Washington Hospital because he had fallen several times and she wanted to make sure he hadn’t broken anything.
When tests confirmed both had the virus, he was examined and admitted, and she was sent home with mild symptoms. Sharon Keesecker said a quick goodbye to the man she’d been married to for 46 years—never imagining it would be the last time she’d clasp his hand or kiss his cheek.
“I just had no idea that I would be leaving him forever,” the Caroline County woman said. “It just didn’t occur to me that I wasn’t going to see him again.”
David Lee Keesecker, a 67-year-old with kidney and heart-related problems, died on Christmas Day. Since then, his widow has struggled to resume what she calls “motivation mode.” She often goes from the bed to a chair, where she sits with a tortoiseshell tabby named Penny Lane in her lap. The couple didn’t have children, and the cat was listed as his “fur baby” in his obituary.
Alone with her thoughts, as she’s often been in recent months, Sharon Keesecker goes over the last weeks of her husband’s life, and she wonders.
Why didn’t she say a proper goodbye when she had the chance? After he’d been in an induced coma for weeks and was awakened, did he hear her voice during the video chat the nurse set up for them? Did he know she was on the other line, worried sick and hoping he’d come home to her?
The guilt is overwhelming, she said. Even though no visitors were allowed in the hospital, she feels guilty that he died alone and she couldn’t be with him. Even worse is the guilt that she survived and he didn’t.
“It’s crossed my mind many times. I wish it could have been the other way around,” she said. “David was a very kind person, and anybody I talk to about him, that’s the first thing they say. He was a nice guy and it was just sad that he had to end up getting [COVID] and not making it through.”
‘NO CONTROL OF IT’
While the rest of the world wants nothing more than to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and resume some sense of normalcy, life will be anything but that for people like Sharon Keesecker.
She’s among more than 545,000 families in the United States who’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 in the last year. While the death of a parent or child, spouse or sibling, grandmother or grandfather is difficult to absorb at any time, losses caused by the pandemic have brought additional challenges.
The Rev. Clarence Mays of Union Bell Baptist Church in Stafford County has seen that in his professional and personal life.
Margaret Shannon, the woman who raised him from infancy, died from COVID-19 in January. She was his biological grandmother and at age 87, she had typical issues for a woman her age, but otherwise was in fairly good health, he said.
When COVID-19 attacked, it affected her organs to a degree from which doctors said she’d never recover. He and his relatives brought her back to her home in upstate New York.
While he’s glad she was able to die among family members, the pastor is still coming to terms with what happened—and convinced the woman he called his mother would still be here if not for the virus. Sharon Keesecker feels the same way about her husband, who was hardly on death’s door before the virus hit.
As the pastor has struggled to accept what he calls the will of God, he’s noticed others he comforts are reacting the same way.
“If a person dies of old age, cancer or heart attack, it seems to me the family is able to deal with that better than what I’ve noticed from the pandemic,” he said. “I think it’s because it’s like a storm that comes from nowhere, and you have no control of it.”
Likewise, it can be difficult to grasp the way the virus strikes down one person but spares another. Mays said that one of his church trustees, Norman Cook, was taking care of his mother and wife, who both had COVID-19. Cook also got the virus, took the women to the hospital on a Wednesday and followed them two days later.
“He didn’t come back out, but his mom and wife did,” the pastor said.
While many hail vaccines as the way out of the pandemic—and Mays and Sharon Keesecker are grateful they’re available—both know their life after COVID-19 won’t be the same as it was before, even with a shot in the arm.
“We’ve got vaccines for the whole world now, and everybody else goes back to normal,” the pastor said. “But it’s going to be like this for me for the rest of my life.”
‘MORTALITY SHOCK’
A year ago on Monday, the first resident of the Rappahannock Area Health District died from COVID-19. That was Christopher Hall, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lived in Spotsylvania County and had retired after more than 20 years in the military. He and his wife, Annette, had been together for 42 years and had two daughters and four grandchildren.
Sadly, the death knell has rung repeatedly in the last 12 months. To date, 246 residents of the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have died from COVID-19.
The virus has claimed another 61 lives in Fauquier County, 56 in Culpeper County, 35 in Orange County and 22 in Westmoreland County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 has killed more people in the United States than U.S. combat deaths from Vietnam, Korea and both world wars combined. It’s created “a mortality shock throughout the world,” according to a July analysis published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The report estimated that every virus death in the United States has left more than nine people in mourning. With more than 545,000 deaths across the nation, that means almost 5 million people have been directly affected.
Vanessa Mills of Fredericksburg never knew how many people her son, Hobart Matthew Parker Jr., impacted until she saw all the memorials posted in his honor on Facebook after his death.
“He was a joy in everybody’s life, from Virginia all the way to Canada and Australia,” she said. “He met a lot of people online through his small business, and when I saw all the things people were writing about him, it just really touched me.”
Parker, who preferred to be called by his middle name, was 36 when he died in December. He is one of three local residents in their 20s or 30s claimed by COVID-19.
Born prematurely and with an enlarged heart, Parker faced challenges from the get-go, and doctors told his mother he wouldn’t live past age 5. He overcame the heart issues, dealt with asthma as well as bacteria on his lungs and got a kidney transplant in 2009.
“It was just one thing after another with him,” said his mother, who added that lots of people didn’t realize he was sick. “He never showed it. He always kept a smile on his face, he was always cracking jokes. He even met some of my Facebook friends and made friends with them, and they just loved him. He was quite the jokester, and I would tell him, ‘Do not tag me in your foolishness.’ ”
LOSS UPON LOSS
In late October, COVID-19 swept through the home, infecting Parker, his mother and his younger brother. At one point, both Parker and his mother were hospitalized.
But his body took it harder, and while she was able to come home, he was transferred to the University of Charlottesville Medical Center with advanced kidney problems. Doctors put him into an induced coma and provided dialysis, and for a while, his condition improved.
“I thought, he’s gonna be fine, he’s gonna come home, and everything’s going to be back to normal,” Mills said.
The next day, Matthew Parker’s organs started shutting down. He died on Dec. 4, and his mother was devastated.
She soon realized his loss wasn’t the first she’d face. Between the fear of exposing others to COVID-19 and the pandemic restrictions in place, she couldn’t be with her family and grieve the way she normally did.
“We’re a close family, and we all get together and console each other when someone dies,” she said. “When Matthew died, I couldn’t have that human contact with them, and that was a big loss for me. I missed that human touch and that love. It felt like I lost my family, too.”
Even in the best of times, people can’t just “move on” from a loss, said Colette Brooks, a counselor and owner of Thriveworks in Fredericksburg. As the pandemic has kept people apart, unable to gather with friends and family to celebrate the life of the one lost and to lean on each other for support, those grieving are often left with an open wound.
“To say move on when you haven’t even grieved is just not possible for many people,” Brooks said. “Sadness and grief aren’t easy things to get over in a normal situation,” but it’s especially tough “in midst of a pandemic, when there’s so much suffering and strife.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425