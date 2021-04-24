Loan program continuing to help Fredericksburg area businesses survive pandemic

The owner of a Spotsylvania County restaurant says she wouldn’t still be in business without the latest round of loans through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Tisha Johnson applied for and received a PPP loan last year, which helped keep her Orleans Bistro & Grill in Southpoint Plaza alive.
Revenue had plummeted from $20,000 to $3,000 a week after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered restaurants last April to drastically reduce the number of patrons allowed inside.
“That’s nothing when you’re paying $6,000 a month for rent and you still have all of your other bills,” she said. “It was very difficult. We did nowhere near enough business to survive what we were hit with, and it was unexpected. It left us as restaurant owners in a very tight situation.”
That first loan allowed her to catch up on overdue bills, retain some employees and hire others to replace those who’d left to take unemployment benefits. She also started fish fries in the restaurant’s parking lot.
“I survived the summer because, one, the PPP loan allowed me to get on my feet, and then my outside cooking allowed me to survive not paying all of my bills up, but at least enough to allow me to keep my doors open,” she said.
The PPP money Johnson received eventually ran out, however, and business was still slow due to the pandemic. She began praying that the rumors she’d heard about another round of PPP loans would prove true.
The Paycheck Protection Program was launched on April 3, 2020, to provide relief to small businesses like hers that were struggling due to the pandemic. The initial $349 billion in funding lasted two weeks, so Congress eventually allocated more funds.
By the time the program ended in August, the Small Business Administration had approved about 9.6 million loans totaling more than $755 billion. In the Fredericksburg region alone, about 600 businesses and nonprofits received loans of between $150,000 and $10 million, according to the Small Business Administration. Nationally, the average loan size was $101,000 when the program ended last August.
There were a number of changes to the PPP when it was relaunched in January with $284 billion in funding. For starters, it places a greater emphasis on smaller loans to smaller businesses that can show pandemic-related hardships. Congress also increased the threshold for loan forgiveness to $150,000. The deadline to apply, which was initially set at March, was extended to May 31.
Johnson said she didn’t apply for a PPP loan at first this year since she received one in 2020. Virginia Partners Bank, which had helped her the first time, reached out to explain that she would qualify for another loan and helped her get it. She’s used it to pay off a number of bills.
“If I had not gotten that second PPP loan, my doors would have closed,” said Johnson, who has urged fellow business owners to apply as well.
Lloyd Harrison, Virginia Partners Bank’s CEO and president, said the bank set out deliberately this time to reach out to the smaller businesses in the community that have been affected by the pandemic, including those that are underbanked, to educate them about the loans and help them apply.
“From my perspective from a community-owned bank, being able to help the fabric of our community is the most important thing we can do,” he said. “When most people drive around or walk our streets, they don’t appreciate how many businesses are out there with one or two employees. But they’re all necessary to make the world go round. We would be a much poorer community if those businesses failed, and there’s nothing to replace them.”
At first, the volume of applications at the bank’s headquarters in Fredericksburg and its branches in Spotsylvania County and LaPlata, Md., was “significantly lighter” during this latest round of PPP loans, he said. Then the SBA issued new rules in March, which allow self-employed people who file Form 1040, Schedule C, Profit or Loss From Business, to calculate their maximum loan amount using gross income instead of net profit. That allows them to apply for larger loans.
“That really picked up the volume,” Harrison said.
Virginia Partners had processed nearly 400 PPP loans by mid-April. Of those, nearly 75 percent were for minority- or women-owned businesses to help them pay business expenses, he said.
Atlantic Union Bank, which got its start in Bowling Green, had the reverse experience. There was a “huge influx” of applications at its branches throughout Virginia and parts of Maryland and North Carolina when the PPP reopened in January, but it soon slowed to a steady rate. The bank decided to stop accepting applications on March 19 so they could be processed by the original March 31 deadline, said Alison Holt–Fuller, head of Product Management and Business First Line Risk.
At that point, the bank had received around 5,5000 applications. It reopened its online application portal once the deadline was extended, but the response has been a bit anemic, she said. The total number of applications received as of mid-April was around 6,000.
“I think maybe folks feel, with the extension, that they have a little bit more time to pull their information together and get in the door before the deadline expires,” Holt–Fuller said.
Like Virginia Partners, the loan applicants at Atlantic Union Bank are smaller businesses, primarily because of the change for Schedule C tax filers. They’re using the funds mainly to pay their employees.
Other uses include rent, mortgage, safety equipment and other expenses due to the pandemic, as well as to cover any damages during the riots that took place last year, Holt–Fuller said.
She also noted that it has helped that the SBA has streamlined the forgiveness process. Applicants who wanted their loan forgiven last year had to fill out an 11-page form when the program first rolled out. It’s now a single page.
“So if a borrower is out there, it’s really a great opportunity that they can take advantage off,” she said.
Virginia Partners created a task force last year to deal with PPP applications. This time it has a smaller working group that’s focused solely on PPP loans, which has allowed its members to develop deeper expertise, Harrison said.
Those in the group educate customers on the program and walk them through the application process so they can take full advantage of it. The main things people want to know is if they’re eligible, and then which expenses are eligible.
“This has been a tremendous amount of work for us. We’ve got people who are working 16- to 18-hour days. We needed to make sure that anyone who submitted got in before deadline. Now we have a couple more months of breathing room, but we want to make sure we get as many processed as possible,” Harrison said.
Atlantic Union Bank had all of its staff working on PPP loans last year, Holt–Fuller said. This time, it streamlined the process by automating its application portal and outsourcing some of the work.
“We have about 60 employees working on this round,” she said.
So far, more than 4.4 million PPP loans totaling nearly $232 billion have been processed, according to the SBA’s latest report. That leaves about $51 billion in the pot. Harrison said he is cautiously optimistic that the funds won’t run out before the May 31 deadline.
“The average loan size this go-round is $21,000,” he said. “The median in the original PPP was in the $70,000 to $80,000 range. We’ve got a lot more applications, but they’re for less money.”
Holt–Fuller said that she thinks the funds might run out by the end of April if the pace of applications holds steady.
“It may taper off the longer we go,” she said.