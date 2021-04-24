Loan program continuing to help Fredericksburg area businesses survive pandemic

Atlantic Union Bank, which got its start in Bowling Green, had the reverse experience. There was a “huge influx” of applications at its branches throughout Virginia and parts of Maryland and North Carolina when the PPP reopened in January, but it soon slowed to a steady rate. The bank decided to stop accepting applications on March 19 so they could be processed by the original March 31 deadline, said Alison Holt–Fuller, head of Product Management and Business First Line Risk.

At that point, the bank had received around 5,5000 applications. It reopened its online application portal once the deadline was extended, but the response has been a bit anemic, she said. The total number of applications received as of mid-April was around 6,000.

“I think maybe folks feel, with the extension, that they have a little bit more time to pull their information together and get in the door before the deadline expires,” Holt–Fuller said.

Like Virginia Partners, the loan applicants at Atlantic Union Bank are smaller businesses, primarily because of the change for Schedule C tax filers. They’re using the funds mainly to pay their employees.

Other uses include rent, mortgage, safety equipment and other expenses due to the pandemic, as well as to cover any damages during the riots that took place last year, Holt–Fuller said.