Local artist from Ukraine raising support for war-torn country

A local artist from Ukraine is offering her work at a Culpeper gallery and finding other ways to raise money to support people in the war-torn country.

Kateryna Smith, who lives in the Lake Anna area, is an oil, watercolor and pastels artist who grew in the south of Ukraine, in a region Russia has seized amid the increasingly bloody invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.

In a message Monday to the Star–Exponent, Smith said she heard from her parents Sunday night.

“They are fine so far, but last night sirens were screaming, warning, so starting at 2 a.m., they spent (the night) in cold cellar hiding. Not fun. They are exhausted, want to escape town, but no possibilities as of now,” she said.

Smith describes herself as a beginner artist creating paintings charged with positive energy. She said she finds inspiration in nature surrounding her at Lake Anna, located in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

Smith hopes the positive paintings, resplendent in hues of yellow and blue, the colors of the flag of Ukraine, can help her people.

Her work is on Facebook at “Kateryna’s oil paintings” and her Ukrainian baked goods at “Kateryna’s kitchen.”

Smith’s artwork is also on display at The Vintage Nest in Southgate Shopping Center in the town of Culpeper as part of an ongoing fundraiser with other artisans.

Bonnie Shank, owner of The Vintage Nest, said her shop started featuring Smith’s artwork over a year ago.

“I chose her art due to her paintings being full of vibrant color and how they speak to you,” Shank said. “When the tragic events started occurring in Ukraine, I reached out to Kateryna to see how I could help.”

They decided to host the fundraiser with other donated artisan products, and in the first week raised $650, the shop owner said.

Smith has hosted two recent fundraisers, including as a vendor at Mineral Mercantile, selling her art, baked goods and custom orders.

Between her art and others artists who donated, over $7,000 has been raised so far to support Ukraine, she said. The majority of money will go to Sunflower of Peace Foundation and some will go to Smith’s hometown in Ukraine for food and medical aid in that area, she said.

Smith also plans to create a fundraiser on PayPal and host more in-person events to help her native country.

She said people can message her on the Facebook page or by email for custom paintings or to purchase Ukrainian baked goods to support the cause.

“I am continuing to accept donations and sell my art. I am busy these days. I am planning to do several more fundraisers. … Unfortunately in the area where my parents and friends live, no Red Cross or other type organizations (are) in sight. So they rely on me and I will do my best to help,” Smith said.

“I am praying for my parents, brother and all Ukrainian people. My heart hurts for them.”