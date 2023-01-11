 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local buybuy Baby to close

Bed Bath & Beyond-Results

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell 33% as the home goods company works on striking the right balance with its shoppers.

 Paul Sakuma, Associated Press

The buybuy Baby store in Central Park is going to be closing.

The closure is related to the downward spiral of Bed, Bath & Beyond, owned by a New Jersey-based company that also owns buybuy Baby stores.

The retailer updated its list of stores that are closing nationwide on Tuesday. Five of the more than 120 locations set to close are in Virginia.

The company said it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million, including an unspecified number of layoffs, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers, the RTD reported. The company added that it’s considering options including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But the chain acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

Sales slid 33% to $1.26 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26 from $1.88 billion a year earlier, according to the RTD. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

The Bed, Bath and Beyond store at 3700 State Route 3 in Spotsylvania was not on the list of store closures.

A Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Stafford County closed in 2020.

-Staff reports

SCOTT SHENK

The Free Lance–Star

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

