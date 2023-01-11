Local buybuy Baby to close

The buybuy Baby store in Central Park is going to be closing.

The closure is related to the downward spiral of Bed, Bath & Beyond, owned by a New Jersey-based company that also owns buybuy Baby stores.

The retailer updated its list of stores that are closing nationwide on Tuesday. Five of the more than 120 locations set to close are in Virginia.

The company said it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million, including an unspecified number of layoffs, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers, the RTD reported. The company added that it’s considering options including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But the chain acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

Sales slid 33% to $1.26 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26 from $1.88 billion a year earlier, according to the RTD. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

The Bed, Bath and Beyond store at 3700 State Route 3 in Spotsylvania was not on the list of store closures.

A Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Stafford County closed in 2020.

-Staff reports