YMCA’s annual giving day is Tuesday

Rappahannock Area Family YMCAs throughout the Fredericksburg region have a goal of raising $150,000 on Tuesday, May 16, during the YMCA Annual Give Day.

Money raised will go to subsidize core programs, including teaching second-graders to swim; Bright Beginnings, which provides backpacks, clothes and other school supplies for students; and financial assistance for those who can’t afford membership and for those will special needs.

Each year, the YMCA awards about $1 million to seniors, families and children to help them acquire memberships in one of the four YMCAs in the Fredericksburg area. The organization couldn’t do it without the “giving community,” said Dale Sisson, chairman of the YMCA board.

The local YMCA will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October, said Devlin Reiley, public promotions director. After “our very humble beginnings,” which included operating out of an office in downtown Fredericksburg, the YMCA that began with founding members, Dr. Louis B. Massad, Don Newlin, Barbara Terry, Rev. Paige Young, and Judge Gerry Dalton, has grown to four full facilities and serving more than 30,000 members, Reiley said.

Northern Neck gets tourism grant

The Northern Neck Tourism Commission received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Regional Marketing Program, part of more than $3.2 million that went to 236 local and regional programs statewide.

The Northern Neck funds will be used for the marketing program, “Visit the Northern Neck’s Waterfront Historic Sites.” The commission partnered with Menokin, the home of Declaration of Independence Signer Francis Lightfoot Lee, and Riverview Inn, a boutique hotel in Colonial Beach.

Matching funds for the project come from participating counties, towns, restaurants, retail and lodging businesses and nonprofit museums, trails and historic sites that contribute to the commission.

Such partnerships “are a robust part of Virginia’s economic ecosystem … that help Virginia’s vibrant communities grow and thrive,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in announcing the awards.

More information is available at vatc.org/grants.

— Staff reports