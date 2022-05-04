Local celebration of National Day of Prayer to be held in Hurkamp Park

A group of Fredericksburg area churches are coming together Thursday to take part in the National Day of Prayer.

The event will be held at Hurkamp Park at 500 William St. in Fredericksburg. There will be a prayer service from noon to 3 p.m. followed by prayer and praise from 6 to 9 p.m.

Both services can be viewed on Zion Church of Fredericksburg’s Facebook page.

Kavatus Newell of Zion is the lead coordinator of the event, under the direction of the church’s Pastor Troy Dixon.

Charita Mariner, an Evangelist at Zion, said the vision is to unite the community through prayer and worship.

“How do we have unity in the community?” Mariner said. “We come together for a common reason and that’s to pray.”

Mariner said there will be prayer for various segments of the community, including local government, businesses, churches, law enforcement, military personnel, health care workers and the judicial system. They will also pray for the nation as a whole.

Several community leaders and government officials are expected to be on hand, including U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and former 28th District Del. Josh Cole.

Mariner noted there will be prayer stations. Clergy will also have a prayer box on hand that will be placed in the center of the crowd at 2:40 p.m. to close out the first session in prayer.

Mariner said Zion’s aim is to unite with other local churches every year for the National Day of Prayer. It is held the first Thursday of each May.

“We’re looking forward to having even more churches join us next year,” she said.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.