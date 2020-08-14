Local churches coming together to pray for unity

A group of local pastors will be holding what they’re calling a “One Church Prayer Summit” that will be streamed for all to see Sunday at 5 p.m.

One of the organizers, the Rev. Ernest Custalow of Grace Church of Fredericksburg, said the idea is to get pastors of all different faiths and colors to pray together, asking God to help bring unity to our region.

To that end, ministers from what organizers say will be nearly two dozen churches are set to gather at Strong Tower Church of Fredericksburg to pray together Sunday evening. The session will be streamed on Facebook, at facebook.com/onechurchrappahannockregion, and on YouTube at One Church Youtube, and through the websites of several of the churches taking part. The prayer summit is expected to last about 90 minutes.

“We want to invite the public in our region to join us in prayer, to pray that anywhere there is injustice and inequity, it will cease,” said Custalow, who noted that many of the pastors from both black and white churches involved also took part in a prayer march for justice earlier.