Local churches coming together to pray for unity

A group of local pastors will be holding what they’re calling a “One Church Prayer Summit” that will be streamed for all to see Sunday at 5 p.m.
One of the organizers, the Rev. Ernest Custalow of Grace Church of Fredericksburg, said the idea is to get pastors of all different faiths and colors to pray together, asking God to help bring unity to our region.
To that end, ministers from what organizers say will be nearly two dozen churches are set to gather at Strong Tower Church of Fredericksburg to pray together Sunday evening. The session will be streamed on Facebook, at facebook.com/onechurchrappahannockregion, and on YouTube at One Church Youtube, and through the websites of several of the churches taking part. The prayer summit is expected to last about 90 minutes.
“We want to invite the public in our region to join us in prayer, to pray that anywhere there is injustice and inequity, it will cease,” said Custalow, who noted that many of the pastors from both black and white churches involved also took part in a prayer march for justice earlier.
“We’ll be praying that God will bring a real unity between ethnic backgrounds,” said Custalow. “Hopefully, with black and white churches getting together to call for a racial unity, this will serve as a model for others.
“We specifically want the youth to see that we’re doing something, that we’re reaching beyond ourselves and letting others see that, ‘Yes, I care about you,’ and that we can pray and love one another.”
Among the churches listed for the event: Lifepoint Church, Strong Tower Church, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Grace Church of Fredericksburg, New Vision Ministries, Mercy Hill Community Church, My Crossroads Church, New City Fellowship, Mount Zion Baptist Church of Fredericksburg, Goshen Baptist Church, Choice Baptist Church, Union Bell Baptist Church, Loving The Nations Land Of Promise and others.
