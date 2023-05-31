Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At the 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, Stafford eighth-grader Luke DiMaso blazed through three rounds, correctly spelling the words "portugais" and "asymptomatic" and selecting the correct definition of the word "vanquish," which means to defeat an opponent in battle or contest.

But Luke, 14, a student at St. William of York Catholic School, was vanquished himself in round four by the word "hoyle," which means "an encyclopedia of the rules of indoor games and especially card games" and derives from Edmond Hoyle, who was an 18th-century English writer of such rules.

"We are so very proud of him," Luke's father, Nick DiMaso, wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star on Wednesday about Luke's "amazing adventure."

Luke, a lover of chess and archery in addition to languages, was one of 231 spellers who competed at the annual Bee by advancing through regional competitions. The spellers represented all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe, as well as three countries outside the U.S.: the Bahamas, Canada and Ghana.

The regional bee, which is sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and The Free Lance–Star, was held at James Monroe High School in February. Luke won that competition by correctly spelling “apophyge,” a word from ancient Greek that means the lowest part of the shaft of an Ionic or Corinthian column.

His spelling style is slow and steady, with pronounced pauses between each letter. He told The Free Lance–Star in February that competing at the national bee had been a dream for several years.

Though he did not win the overall event, Luke did win another bee week event — a spelling competition called "Rule the Word," in which spellers worked in teams of four to solve word and logic puzzles.

Luke's was the winning team. Each teammate received $250, plus official swag from the Bee.

"He was interviewed with his team and the interview will be aired sometime during the finals," Nick DiMaso said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals will be held June 1 from 8 to 10 p.m. Watch at spellingbee.com/bee-week.