Local Continuum of Care receives renewal funding from HUD

The regional Continuum of Care—the network of organizations that coordinates services for the homeless community—has received $381,947 in renewal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD on Monday announced $31 million in funding to renew support for Virginia's homeless programs.

It is part of $2.1 billion awarded nationally.

Samantha Shoukas, CoC program director, said the majority of the local funding—$263,706—will go to Micah Ecumenical Ministries to support two permanent supportive housing projects.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, permanent supportive housing is "an intervention that combines affordable housing assistance with voluntary support services to address the needs of chronically homeless people."

The HUD renewal funding will also support rapid re-housing for domestic violence survivors through Empowerhouse, as well as planning and database services for the George Washington Regional Commission, which oversees the CoC, Shoukas said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.