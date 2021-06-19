Local couple turns former Air Force bus into traveling tiny home

The mobile home has AC and heating, solar panels on the roof hooked to lithium batteries, and a rooftop deck accessed from an interior ladder. There’s even space up there for a pop-up tent.

“The only thing that didn’t make it in, because it just takes too much floor space, is a bathtub,” Borland said. “But I’m thinking we can find room at some point for a detached one stored up top.”

They say a part of their dream is to eventually own small pieces of property in two or three different parts of the U.S.

“The hope is to eventually build an A-frame or tiny houses on those pieces of property, and then use the bus–home to travel between them,” said Austin. “We could stay in one and rent out the bus if that made sense.”

Austin and Borland have been working on the TV show “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” in and around Richmond. They say productions happen all over the country, and their converted bus can both get them there and then serve as a residence for as long as needed. Austin figures the bus could remain off the grid for up to a month.

“And at pennies on the dollar to what it would cost for hotels and eating at restaurants,” he said.