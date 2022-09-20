Local COVID-19 cases 'have been going downward'

As summer turns to fall, new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to drop across the nation, state and Fredericksburg area, where most recent counts were about one-third of their total four weeks ago.

“Things have been going downward,” said Allison Balmes–John, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. “We see that as a really good sign.”

She cited several positive measurements in the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. There were 387 new cases reported in the health district on Friday for the previous seven days.

Four weeks earlier, on Friday, Aug. 26, the district reported that 1,109 people had tested positive for the week—and that doesn’t include people who test at home and don’t report the results to the state.

Hospitalizations haven’t done the same nosedive, but have stabilized somewhat, according to data. There were 28 people in the area’s three hospitals, as of Friday, compared to 37 patients four weeks ago.

In addition, measurements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community levels, which look at the number of people hospitalized with COVID and the overall impact on the health-care system, have dropped from high levels five weeks ago to low levels across the region.

However, another measurement, the transmission level—which rates the presence and spread of the virus in a community—remains high throughout the local health district, according to the CDC.

The other indicator of COVID’s impact are deaths, which tend to lag behind reports of new cases and hospitalizations. Twelve fatalities from the virus have been reported in the last five weeks, according to the RAHD.

Also this fall season, boosters meant to offer better protection against the recent contagious strains of omicron are available—and Caroline Hayden of Spotsylvania County and her husband both got the latest shot.

“I believe the risk to us in our 80s is greater for COVID,” she wrote in an email. “We would not think of not getting the bivalent,” the booster that combines protection against the original strain of the virus and omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

People who’ve gotten Pfizer or Moderna shots can get a bivalent booster at least two months later, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The shots are similar and can be interchanged, although as Hayden said, many people tend to stick with the manufacturer they started with, as she did with Moderna.

The only difference is the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and over and Moderna, ages 18 and above.

More information on specific recommendations for younger children and the immunocompromised is available at vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

As of Tuesday, 61% of people ages 5 and older, 66% of adults and 82% of senior citizens have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department. However, less than half of them have received a second booster shot.

Some people have grumbled about getting ongoing boosters, but Hayden said she looks at it this way: “People seem to forget how many shots are required for school children and travel anyway. Just add COVID to the annual list.”

Speaking of things to do every fall, late September and early October are prime times to get the annual flu shot, and Balmes–John suggests that people start thinking about when they want to schedule appointments. Those interested can get both vaccines at the same time—or even in the same arm—if they’re so inclined, she said.

Each local health district in the RAHD offers immunizations clinics one day a week featuring COVID vaccines and bivalent boosters. Clinics are held in Spotsylvania on Mondays; Fredericksburg and King George, on Tuesdays; and Stafford and Caroline, on Wednesdays.

“We’re pretty booked for the next few weeks” at several of the clinics, Balmes–John said, underscoring the need to schedule an appointment.

Residents also can go online to Vaccines.gov to make appointments for COVID boosters or flu shots at local pharmacies, groceries and health departments.

The RAHD also plans to offer bivalent boosters at the LaRumba Latinx Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg.