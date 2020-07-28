LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Hospitalizations are up again in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
After as few as eight people were hospitalized at one point last week with COVID-19 issues, the number of patients being treated for virus symptoms was 21, as of Tuesday’s report from the local health district.
In addition, the outbreak at Hughes Home for Adults in Fredericksburg has grown to include 19 cases. Two male residents there, one in his 70s and the other over age 80, have died from the virus.
Every locality in the Fredericksburg region showed more virus cases between Monday and Tuesday for a cumulative total of 3,099 cases in the local health district. There were 1,254 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,214 in Stafford County; 338 in Fredericksburg; 174 in Caroline County; and 119 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been a total of 932 cases in Culpeper County; 568 in Fauquier County; 202 in Orange County; and 192 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 922 new cases and 13 new deaths for a cumulative total of 86,994 cases and 2,095 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Cathy Dyson
