LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 5,862 cases.

The total included 2,343 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,279 in Stafford County; 573 in Fredericksburg; 402 in Caroline County; and 265 in King George County.

There were 23 patients being treated at the three hospitals in the local health district, as of Tuesday’s report. The health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all tests given, averaged 5.3 percent for the last seven days, higher than the state average of 4.8 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,321 cases in Culpeper County; 1,049 in Fauquier County; 376 in Orange County; and 331 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 926 new cases and 28 new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 167,754 cases and 3,485 deaths associated with COVID-19.

