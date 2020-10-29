LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

New daily cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District topped 50 for the second day in a row as 54 new cases were reported on Thursday. With those additions, 6,162 local people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

The total included 2,468 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,396 in Stafford County; 591 in Fredericksburg; 429 in Caroline County; and 278 in King George County.

The health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all tests given, averaged 5.9 percent for the last seven days, higher than the state average of 5.3 percent. To date, there have been 75,168 tests locally, in which the nasal cavity is swabbed for evidence of an active infection.

Readers often ask what percentage of infected people have recovered. The death rate hasn’t varied much since spring, according to local data. About 1.5 percent of those sickened die from the virus, which means 98.5 percent recover. Those who suffered strokes or other neurological damage as a result of COVID-19 or being on a ventilator might say that “recovery” is a matter of perspective, given that they’re facing life-long problems.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,390 cases in Culpeper County; 1,110 in Fauquier County; 412 in Orange County; and 343 in Westmoreland County.