Virginia reported almost 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to Sunday’s report from the state health department. It had 77,430 cumulative cases compared to 70,670 cases on Sunday, July 12.
That’s a 9 percent increase in seven days—which is larger than the uptick in local cases. The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 22 new cases Sunday, part of its 6 percent increase, or 162 new cases, from the Sunday before.
As far as deaths, Virginia reported 61 additional deaths in the last week while the local health district had one.
More Spotsylvania County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, in the last week and since the pandemic began in March, than in other area locality. As of Sunday, there were 1,148 total cases in Spotsylvania; 1,119 in Stafford County; 296 in Fredericksburg; 157 in Caroline County; and 108 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 895 cases in Culpeper County; 528 in Fauquier County; 187 in Westmoreland County; and 176 in Orange County.
