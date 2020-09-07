LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District on Monday for a cumulative total of 4,658 cases. That includes 1,892 in Spotsylvania County; 1,779 in Stafford County; 496 in Fredericksburg; 280 in Caroline County; and 211 in King George County.

The district’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive test results out of all tests given, has a 7-day average of 7.5 percent. That’s lower than the state average of 7.7 percent. Since March, there have been 54,237 tests administered locally, in which the nasal cavity is swabbed for the presence of an active infection.

Elsewhere in the region, there were 1,136 cases in Culpeper County; 809 in Fauquier County; 273 in Orange County; and 232 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 645 new cases and six new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 127,571 cases and 2,684 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

