LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a cumulative total of 5,636 cases.

The total included 2,273 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,162 in Stafford County; 567 in Fredericksburg; 380 in Caroline County; and 254 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,251 cases in Culpeper County; 1,013 in Fauquier County; 356 in Orange County; and 288 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 854 new cases and three new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 159,570 cases and 3,361 deaths associated with COVID-19.

