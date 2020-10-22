LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Since mid-September, Stafford County has had more new daily cases of COVID-19 than Spotsylvania County and is getting closer to Spotsylvania’s total case count.

Stafford has a higher population, but numerous outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Spotsylvania have caused its case count—and death toll—to be the highest in the Rappahannock Area Health District. Recent increases in Stafford cases are changing that, as Stafford has had 2,307 positive cases, as of Thursday, compared to 2,367 for Spotsylvania.

Spotsylvania still has an overwhelming number of deaths from the virus—50—compared to 20 in Stafford. At least 30 of Spotsylvania’s fatalities were the result of outbreaks at four long-term care settings.

Overall, the district reported 38 new cases on Thursday. That included 583 cases in Fredericksburg; 402 in Caroline County; and 265 in King George County. No new deaths were reported in the district on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,335 cases in Culpeper County; 1,066 in Fauquier County; 379 in Orange County; and 334 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,332 new cases and nine new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 167,104 cases and 3,524 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson