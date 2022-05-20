Local COVID cases climbing, but hospitalizations remain low

Because she’s 79 and has cancer, Carol Fisher says she and her companion, who is 10 years older, have done everything they can to keep from getting COVID-19.

That includes both doses of vaccine and two booster shots, wearing masks in public and staying away from crowds. Her luck held out until about two weeks ago, when she and her companion, Ralph Kulp, both contracted the virus.

She had been in an emergency room for another matter, and she believes she may have been exposed there because she was surrounded by sick people as she waited six hours for treatment. Masks were required but many people removed them to blow their noses and cough, she said.

“Everybody thinks this virus is over,” she said. “No way. The emergency room and doctors’ offices are full of sick people.”

Case numbers are continuing to rise in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. There were 987 new cases reported in the last week, a 30% increase from the previous week.

Six weeks ago, there were 222 new local cases reported in a week.

The state changed how it presented its COVID numbers in March after the most recent surge leveled off, and the RAHD began weekly reports—on Fridays—on new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Usually, when new cases climb, they’re followed by an increase in hospitalizations two to three weeks later. That has not been the case during the most recent wave of cases which started in late March, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the health district.

“Hospitalizations have remained low,” she said. “This is a very promising sign—fewer people are experiencing severe illness that requires hospitalization.”

As of Friday’s report, there were 17 patients being treated for virus symptoms at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. That’s up from 14 COVID patients the week before.

However, the number of local people hospitalized with COVID-19 hasn’t climbed above 18 patients since March 18, according to the RAHD.

One new death was reported Friday.

Transmission levels, which had been low across the Fredericksburg area, were listed as “medium” risk in every locality but Caroline. And the health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, continues to climb as well. It stood at 18% on Friday, its highest since early winter.

As cases ramp up again across the local area, state and nation, health officials are calling for more protective measures.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster doses of the vaccine for children 5 and older. The CDC also strengthened its recommendation for second booster doses, saying those age 12 and older who are immunocompromised or anyone age 50 and older should get a second booster shot at least 4 months after receiving the first.

In a news release this week, the Virginia Department of Health also urged parents to talk with their children’s doctors about a booster shot—and for those eligible for a second booster to discuss the matter with their care providers to “ensure continued protection against severe illness,” said Christy Gray, the state’s vaccination coordinator.

The AARP also stressed the need this week for second booster shots for nursing home residents and staff. Resident deaths had dropped across the state and nation through mid-April, but case numbers are increasing again in facilities, just as they are in the general public.

“The numbers show another wave of COVID-19 is upon us and gaining steam,” said David DeBiasi, state advocacy director for AARP Virginia. “Booster doses for nursing home residents and staff are a vital line of defense in protecting this vulnerable population. It is critical that we get these folks boosted as this new wave of the virus emerges.”

The CDC also has updated its guidance as the summer travel season begins. It recommends that all people traveling in the United States test for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before departure, regardless of their vaccination status. Travelers also should test upon return if they’ve had a high risk of exposure, such as time in crowds without a mask.

The advice is for all travelers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

In recent days, the RAHD’s Call Center has been getting a lot of requests from people who want letters stating they have tested negative for COVID and can travel safely, Chamberlin said. The health district can only provide a letter if the person has received a PCR test—the type that take two to three days for results—because those results are in the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System, she said.

The health district cannot provide letters for people who get negative results from home tests. Doctors’ offices and urgent cares may be able to provide the letters for tests they administer, but those interested should check with care providers.

While Chamberlin continues to be encouraged by the low number of hospitalizations, she reminded residents that people who get COVID are still affected, even if they don’t end up in the hospital.

Fisher, the 79-year-old, would attest to that. Even though she and Kulp had relatively mild cases, the extreme fatigue has kept her sidelined—and she likes to keep busy, despite her health issues.

“Dealing with old age and being exhausted, it makes you so weak and so tired and all you want to do is sleep and sleep and sleep,” she said, noting their symptoms came on suddenly and they had to cancel six different medical appointments—and a weekend outing—because of their infections.

