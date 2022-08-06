Local COVID hospitalizations remain steady; state sees first pediatric death from flu this season

Every day since mid-July, between 30 to 35 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the Fredericksburg area, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.

That’s a higher rate than from mid-March to mid-July, when there were fewer than 20 patients per day being treated for the virus at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. However, local hospitalization numbers have remained steady in the last three weeks even as the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant infects more people across the area, state and nation.

The same trend is not true across the state. Six weeks ago, Virginia was averaging about 540 hospitalized patients each day. As of Friday, the number had climbed to an average of 792 daily patients, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

The VHHA chart also shows the impact to intensive care units hasn’t been as severe with the BA.5 type of omicron variant as with previous strains. About one of every seven people in hospitals being treated for COVID has needed intensive care, as of Friday. Less than one-third of patients in Virginia hospitals with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to the VHHA.

The trend mirrors what Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director of Mary Washington Healthcare, has been saying since July: The recent uptick in cases has had minimal impact on ICUs. Those who develop serious illnesses tend to have underlying health conditions or immune systems that are suppressed as a result of certain medical conditions or because they’re being treated for diseases like cancer.

A stuffy nose and sore throat remain the predominant symptoms of BA.5, according to health officials, but those with relatives, neighbors or co-workers with the virus probably have heard of issues ranging from a few sniffles to incredible fatigue, from stomach problems to the feeling they’ve been hit by a truck.

Across the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, an average of 942 people have been infected each week during the last six weeks.

That number doesn’t reflect those who test positive at home and go without medical care. The transmission level of the virus is considered to be high across the Fredericksburg region, primarily based on the number of hospitalized patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, 664 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District have died from the virus and there have been 87,206 reported cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Some of those probably include people infected more than once.

People under 20 have had far more infections than those age 60 and over (19,844 cases to 13,041). But the more serious indicators underscore the impact COVID has had on the older set.

In the local health district, 933 of the 1,589 people hospitalized and 551 of the 664 people who died were age 60 and over.

On the subject of contagious illnesses, the Virginia Department of Health reported last week the state’s first death of a child from the flu for the 2021–22 season. The youngster was under age 5 and lived in Virginia’s central region, which consists of 27 localities, stretching from Hanover County, through the cities of Richmond and Petersburg and their suburbs and south to the North Carolina border.

“This tragic death reminds us that flu can be a very serious disease, especially in the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic medical problems,” Colin M. Green, the state’s health commissioner, said in a news release.

Flu activity in Virginia usually peaks between December and February, but the state health department reported widespread flu activity three times in May and June, according to its flu dashboard.

For the week that ended July 30, the state reported that 2% of the people seeking treatment in hospital emergency departments or urgent care clinics had flulike illnesses. Children under 4 were the largest group seeking treatment, the state reported, and made up almost 9% of cases.

State officials recommend similar actions to prevent the flu as COVID-19, including: Get vaccinated yearly; wash hands or use hand sanitizer regularly; cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow; stay home when sick; and take antivirals as prescribed by a doctor if you get the flu.