Local death rates from virus lower this year than a year ago

“I think it’s great that we can see the difference vaccinations make in the number of COVID deaths,” Chamberlin said.

As of Friday, almost two of every three residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District, or 240,658 people, had received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s 64 percent of the population.

Booster shots—meant to remind the body’s immune system about what the invading virus looks like and how to fight it—haven’t been going into arms at the same rates. They range from 31 percent of those eligible in Caroline to 43 percent in Stafford.

While death rates thankfully haven’t been as high with omicron, the variant is still raging locally and causing unprecedented strains on local hospitals. Facilities already dealing with staff shortages are facing record-setting numbers of patients with COVID-19—even as their own workers are out sick with the virus, Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare reported recently.

As of Friday, 213 patients were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the Fredericksburg area’s three facilities. That’s about 100 more people than a year ago, the previous pandemic high for people hospitalized.

