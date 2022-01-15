Local death rates from virus lower this year than a year ago

If there’s any good news in the midst of a COVID-19 surge that’s overwhelming Fredericksburg-area hospitals and infecting local people at a rate of 800 a day—and that’s just among those tested—it’s that death totals are about half of what they were a year ago.
The data team with the Rappahannock Area Health District compared current deaths from the fast-spreading omicron variant with virus fatalities this time last year at the request of The Free Lance–Star. The local health district has seen 40 percent to 50 percent fewer deaths in late 2021 and the first month of 2022 as compared with the same times the previous year.
“This is a surprise to me with our case counts being as high as they are,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. “But it’s definitely a welcome surprise.”
Kevin Dillard, president of the board of directors for the Rappahannock Emergency Medical Services Counsel, said the same—even as first-responders and hospital workers have struggled to handle all those seeking emergency care.
“Thank goodness we’re not seeing as many deaths as last year,” Dillard said.
While news reports talk about omicron being a milder strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, public health officials emphasize another point—as in the kind at the tip of a needle.
“I think it’s great that we can see the difference vaccinations make in the number of COVID deaths,” Chamberlin said.
As of Friday, almost two of every three residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District, or 240,658 people, had received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s 64 percent of the population.
Booster shots—meant to remind the body’s immune system about what the invading virus looks like and how to fight it—haven’t been going into arms at the same rates. They range from 31 percent of those eligible in Caroline to 43 percent in Stafford.
While death rates thankfully haven’t been as high with omicron, the variant is still raging locally and causing unprecedented strains on local hospitals. Facilities already dealing with staff shortages are facing record-setting numbers of patients with COVID-19—even as their own workers are out sick with the virus, Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare reported recently.
As of Friday, 213 patients were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the Fredericksburg area’s three facilities. That’s about 100 more people than a year ago, the previous pandemic high for people hospitalized.
Eight new deaths were reported this week for a total of 16 so far in 2022. Six were reported on Friday alone. The large number probably reflected a delay caused by a new reporting system the Virginia Department of Health switched to on Jan. 1. There may be as much as a two-week delay between when deaths occur and when they’re reported on the state dashboard, Chamberlin said.
While there are fewer deaths being reported locally this year than last—the state website shows that 25 people in the district died from COVID-19 the week of Jan. 23, 2021, alone—the fatalities may reflect the changing nature of pandemic-related fatalities.
Initially, COVID was considered a disease of the sick and infirmed and especially fatal to people in long-term care facilities. But this month, five of the 16 local deaths were among people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
The average age of the sickest patients—those in intensive care or on ventilators—at Mary Washington Healthcare facilities on Thursday was late 50s. MWHC has been reporting the vaccination status of COVID-19 patients since the fall and last week added average ages.
Its chart showed 182 patients in Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital on Thursday. Among the 76 patients under 65, the average age was 48, according to the graphic on the MWHC website.
While health officials sounded the alarm in the early days of the pandemic about disproportionate rates of hospitalizations and deaths among people of color, local statistics are showing a different trend in 2022. Thirteen of the 16 people whose deaths were reported this month were white and the majority of them—11—lived in Spotsylvania.
Throughout the pandemic, Spotsylvania has recorded more deaths than Stafford, even though Stafford’s population of 156,927 is 12 percent higher than Spotsylvania’s and their vaccination rates are comparable. However, 195 Spotsylvania residents have died from the pandemic compared with 119 people in Stafford, according to state data.
When the pandemic was in its early stages, Spotsylvania recorded more deaths as a result of outbreaks in long-term care facilities. This month, only three of the 16 local residents who died lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Meanwhile, new infections numbered between 635 and 889 each day last week—compared with an average of 170 new cases a day a year ago. And that doesn’t include people like Bill Murray, a Fredericksburg resident in his 70s who tested positive with a home kit. He knows others who had symptoms of a bad cold and didn’t bother to take a test because they didn’t feel sick enough.
“The reality is that COVID-19 has always been more widespread than reported,” Murray said. “[Last month], I only knew a total of six people who had COVID-19 over a period of two years. Now just about everyone I know either has it or thinks they have it.”
The local health district’s positivity rate—which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken—speaks to the high levels of transmission. Anything above 5 percent is considered high, and the local positivity rate on Friday was 45 percent, much higher than the state’s rate of 36 percent.
The RAHD’s high rate wasn’t unique in the state. According to the health district’s data team, 62 percent of state localities had positivity rates above 30 percent this week; 17 percent were above 40 percent; and 3 percent were higher than 50 percent.
