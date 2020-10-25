Local death toll from the virus reaches 88

Two more deaths were reported on Saturday from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the Rappahannock Area Health District to 88 people.
The two most recent deaths reported by the Virginia Department of Health were both white females, over age 80. One woman lived in King George County, the other in a long-term care facility in Spotsylvania County.
With their deaths, at least one loss of life from the virus was reported last week in every locality in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Because state officials verify death certificates to make sure those identified as COVID-19 fatalities meet the criteria, weeks may go by before a person’s death is reported on the state website, according to public health officials. That happened on Wednesday, when three of the six new deaths reported actually occurred last month.
Saturday’s report marked the first time since late April that King George had recorded a death.
Spotsylvania, on the other hand, had four residents whose deaths were reported last week. It continues to have far more deaths than any other locality in the local health district, primarily because of outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
“It’s almost unimaginable that this pandemic continues to rage on, and by now it has impacted every single person on the planet in some way or another,” said Alan Cosby, senior vice president of Trio Healthcare, which operates Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, a nursing home in Spotsylvania.
Since Aug. 27, the facility has been dealing with an outbreak of 71 cases and at least four deaths, according to the state health department’s website. The virus has struck residents and employees and had “an emotional toll” on them, as well as family members of residents, he said.
Meanwhile, staff members try to help residents understand what’s happening and “make everything all right for them,” Cosby added.
“Despite the toll this pandemic has taken on our staff, they come back to work day after day focused on the care of their residents and trying to make life for our residents as ‘normal’ as it can be in the midst of this pandemic,” Cosby said. “As one of my colleagues told me several months ago, ‘It's like trying to keep out a tornado.’”
Fredericksburg Health and Rehab is one of three facilities currently dealing with virus outbreaks. A second outbreak at Paramount Senior Living, also in Spotsylvania, has resulted in 32 cases and less than five deaths, according to the state.
The other current cluster of cases is at a Stafford assisted living facility, Heartfields at Fredericksburg, which has less than five cases and no deaths.
Last week’s data also showed there were fewer new cases, locally and statewide, from Oct. 17-24 than from Oct. 10-17, but considerably more deaths. Some of that may be due to reporting lags.
The local health district reported 175 new cases for the seven-day period that ended on Saturday. The week before, it had 221 new cases.
Likewise, Virginia had 7,134 new cases for the week that ended Saturday and 7,333 new cases the week before.
Locally, there were eight deaths reported last week compared to one death the previous week.
Across Virginia, there were 156 deaths reported last week compared to 68 deaths the previous week.
Increased cases don’t always happen at the same time as increased deaths, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. She said officials continue to monitor both metrics—and encourage community members to follow precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, ends most of his email updates with a reminder of the three “W’s.”
“Wash your hands, watch your distance whenever at all possible and wear a mask when you can’t,” he said.
