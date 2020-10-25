Local death toll from the virus reaches 88

Since Aug. 27, the facility has been dealing with an outbreak of 71 cases and at least four deaths, according to the state health department’s website. The virus has struck residents and employees and had “an emotional toll” on them, as well as family members of residents, he said.

Meanwhile, staff members try to help residents understand what’s happening and “make everything all right for them,” Cosby added.

“Despite the toll this pandemic has taken on our staff, they come back to work day after day focused on the care of their residents and trying to make life for our residents as ‘normal’ as it can be in the midst of this pandemic,” Cosby said. “As one of my colleagues told me several months ago, ‘It's like trying to keep out a tornado.’”

Fredericksburg Health and Rehab is one of three facilities currently dealing with virus outbreaks. A second outbreak at Paramount Senior Living, also in Spotsylvania, has resulted in 32 cases and less than five deaths, according to the state.

The other current cluster of cases is at a Stafford assisted living facility, Heartfields at Fredericksburg, which has less than five cases and no deaths.