Local death toll from virus climbs to 93
On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported one new death from COVID-19 in all of the state—an elderly resident of a long-term care facility in Spotsylvania County.

With the death of the white woman, whose age was listed as 80-plus, the Rappahannock Area Health District has recorded 93 fatalities from the virus. The vast majority of deaths—82 of 93 of them—have been residents age 60 and over, and at least 45 deaths have occurred in long-term care settings. An exact total isn’t possible because, if a facility has less than five fatalities, the state doesn’t list the number for privacy reasons.

In addition, the state’s website that lists outbreaks, cases and deaths at long-term care facilities is no longer offering daily updates. Instead, the information will be updated weekly to allow “stabilization and updating of the data,” according to the website.

As of Sunday, there were two outbreaks in progress at long-term care facilities in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Both facilities with current outbreaks are in Spotsylvania: Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, which has 71 cases and six deaths, and Paramount Senior Living, which has 38 cases and less than five deaths.

Over the weekend, there were 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally—more than twice the number of new cases (42) reported the previous weekend.

Weekly totals are showing a similar trend.

After new cases had dropped a bit from mid-August through mid-October, they’ve picked up again in recent weeks. There were 291 new cases reported locally from Oct. 24-31, a total significantly higher than the 117 new cases reported from Oct. 10-17.

Hospitalizations have remained somewhat steady. Each week from mid-September until the end of October, fewer than 10 residents of the local health district had to be admitted to hospitals for serious virus symptoms. The numbers don’t include patients who live outside the local health district.

As of Saturday, nine residents of the local health district had been admitted to local hospitals in the last seven days.

There have been a spate of local deaths—13 reported in the last two weeks—but some of them occurred weeks ago and weren’t reported until state officials verified they met the criteria to be classified as COVID-19 fatalities.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 100 new cases over the weekend for a cumulative total of 6,300 cases since March. The local total includes 2,509 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,452 in Stafford County; 599 in Fredericksburg; 450 in Caroline County; and 290 in King George County.

The district’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive test results out of all tests given, has a 7-day average of 5.3 percent, lower than the state’s average of 5.7 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,401 cases in Culpeper County; 1,122 in Fauquier County; 427 in Orange County; and 351 cases in Westmoreland County.

Virginia recorded 2,753 cases and 12 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 182,392 cases and 3,655 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

