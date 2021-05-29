Local Delta Sigma Theta chapter honors "Unsung Heroes" in areas of education and health

Getting through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a community-wide effort, but members of the Fredericksburg-area alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority felt some have worked extra hard under the radar.

The chapter honored 10 “Unsung Heroes” in the areas of healthcare and education from each of the five jurisdictions in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg City and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.

“As a chapter, we thought they have made some significant contributions to the community and continue to do so,” said Joyce Diggs, president of Delta Sigma Theta’s local alumnae chapter. “Some have longevity and some of the heroes are new, but what they’re doing is changing lives and impacting change in the community.”

“You don’t really realize how much they are doing,” Diggs continued. “They’re under the radar and [what they do] is a passion for them.”

The Delta alumnae chapter honored the Unsung Heroes at the annual May Week event last month.