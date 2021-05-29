Local Delta Sigma Theta chapter honors "Unsung Heroes" in areas of education and health

Getting through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a community-wide effort, but members of the Fredericksburg-area alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority felt some have worked extra hard under the radar.
The chapter honored 10 “Unsung Heroes” in the areas of healthcare and education from each of the five jurisdictions in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg City and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.
“As a chapter, we thought they have made some significant contributions to the community and continue to do so,” said Joyce Diggs, president of Delta Sigma Theta’s local alumnae chapter. “Some have longevity and some of the heroes are new, but what they’re doing is changing lives and impacting change in the community.”
“You don’t really realize how much they are doing,” Diggs continued. “They’re under the radar and [what they do] is a passion for them.”
The Delta alumnae chapter honored the Unsung Heroes at the annual May Week event last month.
Recipients in education, who were suggested by local school division superintendents, include Lisa Stevens, administrative assistant to the superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools; Alejandra Wilmer and Colette Hokana, directors of health services for Spotsylvania and Stafford public schools, respectively; Andrea Ilardia, a paraprofessional at Lafayette Upper Elementary School in Fredericksburg; and Mary Fisher, supervisor of family services for King George Public Schools.
Unsung Heroes in healthcare were recommended by Xavier Richardson of Mary Washington Healthcare and include James Wood, one of only a few Black male volunteers at Stafford Hospital; Frances Whitney, an environmental health specialist for the Rappahannock Area Health District; Geraldine Ford, a nurse of 37 years at Mary Washington Hospital; Tamara Robinson, who has organized COVID-19 vaccine clinics at MWH; and Nadine Lucas, a volunteer in King George.
Delta Sigma Theta is the second-oldest Black sorority in the country, founded in 1931 at Howard University. Prominent alumnae have included civil rights leader Dorothy Height; Gwendolyn Brooks, a poet of the Harlem Renaissance; former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin and Alexa Canady, who in 1981 became the first Black female neurosurgeon.
The sorority encourages members to be active in the fields of educational development, economic development, physical and mental health, international awareness and political awareness, Diggs said.
The theme of political awareness inspired chapter member Marci Catlett, Fredericksburg schools superintendent, to invite Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath to be the keynote speaker at this year’s May Week event.
McBath’s son, Jordan Davis, a Black male, was murdered by a white man following an argument over loud music played by Davis and his friends, all high school students, at a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2012.
In the years since Jordan’s death, McBath, a Democrat who was first elected to represent Georgia’s 6th congressional district in 2018, formed Mothers of the Movement with other mothers of Black murder victims to advocate for gun control.
“Because of Lucy’s advocacy for so many reasons but mainly violence against Black males, I wanted to invite her this year,” Catlett said.
As part of her keynote, McBath answered questions submitted by area students that the local Delta alumnae chapter mentors. The questions mainly concerned the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police one year ago and the progress of justice for victims of police violence and systemic racism.
Catlett said McBath’s advocacy for these issues will inspire future work of the Delta alumnae chapter locally.
Diggs said the chapter also plans to continue honoring local Unsung Heroes every year.
“There are quite a bit of unsung heroes out there,” she said. “We want to recognize as many as we possibly can.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele