Local economic development leaders joining forces for regional business update

Municipal and business leaders from King George County, Fredericksburg, and Stafford County will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a virtual event to update efforts on regional support for entrepreneurs and smart technology.

This virtual event, Project Next, will share how technology can benefit from the creation and expansion of business and our community, exploring what community leaders can do to create a stronger “entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Keynote speakers for Project Next will be Glenn Ricart, founder of US Ignite, and Scott Turnbull, director of technology for US Ignite. Following the keynote address will be a panel discussion featuring local economic development directors—John Holden of Stafford, Nick Minor of King George, and Bill Freeling of Fredericksburg—on what they believe is “next” for the region.

After the virtual event, there will be a live stream video for the ribbon cutting of the Virginia Stafford Smart Community Testbed, streamed to the Project Next attendees.

To watch the event, go online to register at meetup.com/RIoT-Virginia/events/276953984.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.